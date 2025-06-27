Kerala: Three migrant workers from West Bengal killed in building collapse near Thrissur, probe ordered Three migrant labourers from West Bengal died after a 40-year-old building collapsed in Kodakara, Thrissur district, early Friday morning. The building housed 17 workers, of whom 14 escaped unharmed.

New Delhi:

Three migrant labourers from West Bengal died early Friday morning when a decades-old building collapsed in Kodakara, Thrissur district, where they had been living along with several others. The incident occurred around 6 am as the workers were getting ready for work, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Rubal, Rahul, and Alim, all hailing from West Bengal. At the time of the collapse, 17 workers were inside the structure. While 14 of them managed to escape unhurt, the other three were trapped under the debris.

Rescue operation took over two hours

According to the police and Fire and Rescue Services, the operation lasted about two and a half hours. “Two of the trapped workers were located near the surface and could be pulled out relatively quickly,” a fire officer said. “The third victim was buried under heavy concrete slabs, making the rescue more complex.”

Visuals aired on local television channels showed rescue teams working with JCBs and other equipment to clear the rubble. Three fire units were deployed for the rescue, and a large number of personnel assisted in the operation. Police said two of the victims died en route to the hospital, while the third succumbed later during the rescue.

Questions raised over building safety

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the collapse. A senior police officer present at the site said, “It must be examined whether the building had any structural stability or clearance certificates.” A fire department official echoed the concerns, stating that the structure’s fitness to house such a large number of workers needed to be reviewed.

Labour minister orders probe, assures repatriation of deceased workers' bodies

Meanwhile, revenue officials at the spot said the Labour Department has been directed to probe how so many workers were allowed to stay in the building and whether it met any of the required safety norms. The building, estimated to be around 40 years old, reportedly had no recent structural inspection or fitness clearance, according to preliminary observations.

Minister of Public Education and Employment V Sivankutty has directed the Labour Commissioner to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and submit a report. The Labour Department will take necessary steps to repatriate the bodies of the workers to their native places, the minister's office said.

The state government is expected to take up the matter for further action once departmental reports are submitted.

(With agency inputs)