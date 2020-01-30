Kerala: 17 injured as firecracker hits crowd during pyrotechnic display at Nadakkavu Devi temple

Image Source : PTI 17 injured as firecracker hits crowd during pyrotechnic display at Kerala temple (Representational Image)

At least 17 people, including women and children, were injured when a piece of a powerful cracker accidentally fell among them during a pyrotechnic display at a temple near Tripunithura on Wednesday night, police said. The incident occurred during the firework display at the Nadakkavu Devi temple at around 9 pm, they added.

"Some 17 people, including women and children, who suffered minor burn injuries in the incident, have been taken to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital. Their injuries are not serious," a police officer said.

Police and Fire and Rescue department officials, who reached the spot on hearing about the incident, took the injured people to the hospital, he added.

Also Read: Coronavirus update: 10 under observation in hospitals in Maharashtra

Also Read: Video: Andhra villagers carry ailing man on makeshift stretcher for 12 km to reach ambulance