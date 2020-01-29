Video: Andhra villagers carry ailing man on makeshift stretcher for 12 km to reach ambulance

Image Source : ANI Andhra villagers carry ailing man on makeshift stretcher for 12 km to reach ambulance

In a case highlighting a lack of adequate infrastructure and connectivity, villagers of Daraparti Panchayat of Vizianagaram district carried a 22-year-old man suffering from jaundice for about 12 kilometers in a makeshift stretcher to take him to an ambulance. The locals were forced to carry the youth on a makeshift stretcher as no ambulance could reach their location.

Jarata Nagaraju, who hails from Dungada tribal hamlet in Daraparti panchayat of Vizianagaram district, was suffering from jaundice for few days.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: A 22-year-old man suffering from jaundice carried on a makeshift stretcher for 12 km to reach ambulance in Vizianagaram district due to lack of proper road connectivity. pic.twitter.com/HmaE4btTGa — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

According to the doctor, the ambulance couldn't reach the patient as there was no proper road to reach his home. The nearest road where an ambulance could have run was almost 12 km away from the hamlet. Therefore, the villagers had to carry the patient to the ambulance which brought him to Sringavarapu Kota government hospital.

Nagaraju was given primary aid in the Sringavarapu Kota government hospital. As the patient's condition was critical, he was sent to Vizianagaram government hospital for further treatment.

