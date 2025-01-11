Kerala shocker: Girl alleged rape by over 60 people at different locations in 5 years, 15 arrested so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a heart-wrenching incident, a girl has alleged that she was raped multiple times at various locations when she was 16 years old. The Kerala police have registered at least four FIRs and arrested 15 accused so far. The girl, now 18 years old, alleged she has been subjected to rape by multiple men, the police said on Friday.

Earlier, the police said that five persons were arrested in connection with two FIRs filed by the police in Pathanamthitta, while another person was already in jail in connection with a separate case. They further added that a total of four FIRs have been registered in connection with the rape incident allegedly involving several people.

Officials said police have found evidence that suggests the girl was raped by several people, including her coach, fellow athletes and classmates. According to the girl's statement, she used her father's mobile phone to communicate with the suspects, police sources said. After verifying the phone details and information from the diary in the girl's possession, 40 people have been identified, they added.

CWC counselling revealed rape

As per the police sources, over 60 people are suspected to be involved in the sexual assault case. It is worth mentioning here that the issue came to light while the Child Welfare Committee was conducting counselling. The counselling was conducted after the victim's teachers at an educational institution informed the panel about noticeable changes in her behaviour.

Subsequently, the committee notified the police, who initiated an investigation. As per the police, women officers were in the process of recording the victim's statement and gathering more information. The Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee (CWC) said that people from outside the Pathanamthitta district may also have been involved in the case.

Accused booked under POCSO, SC/ST Act

A top police official said that since these incidents happened when the girl was a minor, sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will also be imposed against the accused.

