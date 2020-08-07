Kerala Rains: Landslides at several places including Idukki, Wayanad; at least 5 dead, more feared trapped

Image Source : ANI Heavy rains in Kerala leads to landslides at several places.

Heavy rainfall continues to batter Kerala with IMD issuing red alert for state for extreme heavy rainfall in the coming days. Meanwhile, several districts of Kerala including Idukki, Munnar, and Wayanad have reported landslides claiming lives of over 5 people so far while many more are feared trapped. Rains have led to waterlogging in many of the state disrupting normal life of people. With the weather department issuing further rain alert, people have been advised to stay inside and take all necessary precautions.

Kerala Rains | LIVE Updates

01:10 pm | The place where landslide has occured is at the top of a hill. Officials are awaiting a response. Also the local legislator is also going to the spot. All emergency services have been pressed into service, a state government official informed.

12:58 pm | A 50-member team of fire and rescue officials has been sent to the landslide spot at Rajamala in Idukki district, Kerala CMO informed.

Image Source : T RAGHAVAN Resuce teams help people stuck on flood waters in Kerala amid heavy rainfall.

12:43 pm | Medical teams from Ernakulam and Kottayam districts have been deployed to Idukki for rescue operations.

Image Source : T RAGHAVAN Landslide in Idukki, Kerala after heavy rainfall.

12:33 pm | Kerala government has asked for Indian Air Force (IAF) to help rescue trapped people in the landslide. Kerala Health Minister has said that a mobile medical team and 15 ambulances have been sent to the incident site.

#WATCH 5 dead in landslide in Idukki's Rajamala, #Kerala; 10 rescued so far



Kerala CM has requested assistance from Indian Air Force for the rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/yWmwXHUxEz — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

12:28 pm | The National Disaster Defence Force was appointed for rescue operation in the landslide Idukki Rajamala. It was suggested to go to Rajamala with the team that was already set up in Idukki. One more group from Thrissur will reach Idukki. Police, fire force, forest and revenue authorities were also directed to energise the rescue operations, Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan said.

12:05 pm | At least 5 people have died so far, while over 10 are rescued after landslide occured in Idukki district's Rajamala, a Kerala Police official said.

#Kerala

First pictures of landslide spot, 4 dead and 4 rescued so far, atleast 67 people are still feared trapped in the debris, rescue operation on.

Landslide occurred at labourers colony in pettimudi of Rajamala in Iddukki.@indiatvnews #keralarain #KeralaFloods #keralaflood pic.twitter.com/ooNezaTuJm — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) August 7, 2020

11:55 am | Rain and landslide disrupt the normal life of people in Kurichiyarmala area of Wayanad. Two houses have been damaged so far in the region.

#Kerala : Rain and landslide disrupt the normal life of people in Kurichiyarmala area of Wayanad. Two houses have been damaged so far in the region. pic.twitter.com/6srhmJmSmP — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

11:30 am | National Disaster Response Force has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Idukki's Rajamala. Police, fire, forest and revenue officials also instructed to intensify rescue operation, said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Image Source : T RAGHAVAN Landslide in Munnar, Idukki district in Kerala. Several people are trapped.

11:20 am | Rainfall continues to lash Wayanad. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall warning for Kerala till August 9.

#KeralaRains Rainfall continues to lash Wayanad.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall warning for Kerala till August 9 pic.twitter.com/UTuyq4cW57 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage