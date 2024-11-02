Saturday, November 02, 2024
     
Kerala rains: IMD issues orange alert in three districts as thunderstorms lash parts of state

Kerala rains: Eight districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad and Kozhikode were given a yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall, according to the latest update of the weather agency.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Thiruvananthapuram Updated on: November 02, 2024 22:22 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Kerala rains: Incessant heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning lashed several parts of Kerala today (November 2) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting further heavy rains.

The IMD has upgraded the warning into an orange alert in three districts of the state, including Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Idukki, predicting very heavy rainfall in isolated places there. Earlier, they issued a yellow alert.

An orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm) and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm. A 58-year-old woman died reportedly after suffering a lightning strike in Haripad in the coastal Alappuzha district. Rainwater entered into the houses and an Anganwadi centre located in a place called Kazhakoottam near the state capital.

Meanwhile, trees got uprooted and low lying areas were inundated in many places as heavy rains lashed several districts of the state. Houses and vehicles suffered damage in Chathamangalam in northern Kozhikode district due to gusty winds and heavy down pour. Several incidents of the uprooting of trees were reported in Ernakulam district also.

In view of the heavy rain warning, the state disaster management authority urged people living in landslide and mudslide-prone areas to be on vigil and move to safer places as per the direction of the authorities. Those living on the banks of rivers and in the catchment areas of dams should also be shifted as per the warnings of authorities, SDMA added.

