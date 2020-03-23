Kerala priest arrested for conducting mass amid COVID-19 crisis

Image Source : ANI Kerala priest arrested for conducting mass

A Catholic priest P. Pauly was on Monday arrested by the police here, for breaking the guidelines put out on account of COVID-19 by the district authorities, said the police.A police official of the Chalakudy police station told IANS that the priest has been arrested and will be given bail.

"It was for violating the guidelines that is in place. He will be given bail," said the official requesting anonymity.

The incident occurred after the police came to know about the prayer session that took place at the Kudapuzha Nithyasahaya Matha Church, at Chalakudy, near here around 6:30 a.m.

The police after knowing about it came and took the priest into custody.

The police also asked the priest clean his hands with the sanitizer before taking him to the police station.

The police are also contemplating to register cases against around 100 laity who attended the morning prayers.