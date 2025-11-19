Kerala nun issues death threat to CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Facebook post: 'Throw a bomb…' The Congregation of the Mother of Carmel stated that D’souza’s membership had been officially terminated in 2009 following proper canonical procedures and therefore she is not legally permitted to wear the congregation’s religious habit.

Thiruvananthapuram:

A nun has fuelled a major controversy after issuing a death threat to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a Facebook post. Selton D’souza, who is also an advocate, said someone should ‘kill’ CM Vijayan during the latter’s campaign for local body polls.

“At least during the campaign, someone should throw a bomb and kill him. The world that killed a good man like Rajiv Gandhi is capable of doing this as well,” she posted.

The Congregation of the Mother of Carmel stated that D’souza’s membership had been officially terminated in 2009 following proper canonical procedures and therefore she is not legally permitted to wear the congregation’s religious habit.

Reports suggest that she is a supporter of the Twenty20 political party.

Meanwhile, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty expressed deep shock over the Facebook comment made by Teena Jose. He said that such a statement is unacceptable, as it directly threatens an individual’s life.