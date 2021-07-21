Kerala announces complete lockdown on July 24, 25

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Complete lockdown announced in Kerala on July 24, 25.

Kerala Lockdown: The Kerala government has announced a complete lockdown on July 24, 25 (Saturday and Sunday) in an aim to arrest the ever rising graph of coronavirus infection in the state. The weekend lockdown announcement came a day after the state government extended the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown in the state by another week as the average test positive rate was still above 10 percent.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has been directed to conduct a mass testing campaign on Friday, July 23 with a target of 3 lakh tests across Kerala with special focus on districts where the seven day average Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is above 10%, the Kerala government said.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday termed as 'wholly uncalled for' the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government's relaxation of lockdown restrictions in areas with high COVID-19 positivity rate, ahead of Bakrid festival.

The apex court observed that it was 'shocking' that the state government has given in to the demands of traders while easing lockdown norms.

The Supreme Court went on to add that if there is any spread of the COVID-19 infection due to the lockdown relaxations by the Kerala government owing to Bakrid, any person can bring it to the notice of the court which will then take appropriate action.

"Pressurehood of any manner cannot infringe upon the most precious right of Right to Life for citizens of India, if any untoward incident takes place then any public can bring it to our notice and action will be taken accordingly," the court said.

The court also directed the Kerala administration to follow the orders it had issued while asking the Centre to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year in view of the pandemic.

