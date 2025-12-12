Advertisement
  Kerala local body polls: What happened in Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation in last elections in 2020?

Kerala local body elections 2025: This year, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation saw a triangular contest between the ruling LDF, the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The result for the crucial local body elections in Kerala will be declared by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday (December 13). This includes the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, where the polling was held during the first phase on Tuesday (December 9), where the counting of votes will begin at 8 am. This year, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation saw a triangular contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The local body elections will be crucial for the three alliances ahead of next year's assembly polls in the coastal state.

What happened in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation in the 2020 elections?

In the 2020 local body elections in Kerala, the LDF has swept the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, winning 52 seats - Communist Party of India (Marxist) (39), Communist Party of India (10), Janata Dal-Secular (one), Indian National League (one) and Congress-S (one).

The NDA won 33. Similarly, the UDF won 10 seats - Congress (eight), and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) one each. 

2020 Results (100 seats):

  • LDF: 52 (CPI-M: 39, CPI: 10, JDS: 1, INL:1 and Congress-S: 1)
  • NDA: 33
  • UDF: 10 (Congress: 8, IUML: 1 and RSP: 1)
  • Independents and others: 5
Ward Code Ward Name Winner in 2020 Party
C01001001 KAZHAKKUTTOM Kavitha LS CPI-M
C01001002 CHANTHAVILA M Binu CPI
C01001003 KATTAYIKONAM D Rameshan CPI-M
C01001004 SREEKARIYAM Stanley D'Cruz CPI-M
C01001005 CHERUVAKKAL SR Bindu BJP
C01001006 ULLOOR LS Athira CPI-M
C01001007 EDAVACODE LS Saju CPI-M
C01001008 CHELLAMANGALAM Gayathri Devi BJP
C01001009 CHEMPAZHANTHY Chempazhanthi Udayan BJP
C01001010 POWDIKONAM Archana Manikantan BJP
C01001011 NJANDDORKONAM Asha Babu CPI
C01001012 KINAVOOR R Surakumari JSS
C01001013 MANNANTHALA Vanaja Rajendrababu Congress
C01001014 NALANCHIRA Johnson Joseph Congress
C01001015 KESAVADASAPURAM Amshu Vamadevan CPI-M
C01001016 MEDICAL COLLEGE DR Anil CPI-M
C01001017 PATTOM PK Raju CPI
C01001018 MUTTADA TP Rinoy CPI-M
C01001019 KUDAPPANAKUNNU S Jayachandran Nair CPI-M
C01001020 PATHIRAPALLI MS Kasthuri CPI-M
C01001021 CHETTIVILAKAM V Meena Dinesh BJP
C01001022 SASTHAMANGALAM Madhusoodanan Nair BJP
C01001023 KOWDIAR S Sathikumari Congress
C01001024 KURAVANKONAM P Shyamkumar RSP
C01001025 NANTHANCODE KS Reena CPI-M
C01001026 KUNNUKUZHY Mary Pushpam Congress
C01001027 PALAYAM Palayam Rajan Congress(S)
C01001028 THYCAUD G Madhavadas CPI-M
C01001029 VAZHUTHACAUD Rakhi Ravikumar CPI
C01001030 KANJIRAMPARA SS Sumi BJP
C01001031 PEROORKADA Jameela Sreedhar CPI-M
C01001032 THURUTHUMMOOLA O Rajalekshmi BJP
C01001033 NETTAYAM Nanda Bhargav BJP
C01001034 KACHANI P Rema CPI-M
C01001035 VAZHOTTUKONAM Helan CPI-M
C01001036 VATTIYOORKAVU IM Parvathi CPI-M
C01001037 KODUNGANOOR M Padma BJP
C01001038 PTP NAGAR VG Girikumar BJP
C01001039 PANGODU O Padmalekha BJP
C01001040 THIRUMALA K Anilkumar BJP
C01001041 VALIYAVILA PS Devima BJP
C01001042 POOJAPURA VV Rajesh BJP
C01001043 VALIYASALA S Krishnakumar CPI-M
C01001044 JAGATHY Sheeja Madhusoodanan Nair BJP
C01001045 KARAMANA GS Manju BJP
C01001046 ARANNOOR LR Bindhu Menon CPI-M
C01001047 MUDAVANMUGHAL Arya Rajendran S CPI-M
C01001048 THRIKANNAPURAM PS Jayalekshmi BJP
C01001049 NEMOM Deepika U BJP
C01001050 PONNUMANGALAM MR Gopakumar BJP
C01001051 PUNNAKKA MUGHAL PV Manju BJP
C01001052 PAPPANAMCODE GS Ashanath BJP
C01001053 ESTATE L Soumya BJP
C01001054 NEDUNKADU Karamana Ajith Kumar BJP
C01001055 KALADI V Shivakumar BJP
C01001056 MELAMCODE SK Sreedevi BJP
C01001057 PUNCHAKARI D Sivankutty CPI-M
C01001058 PUNKULAM V Prameela CPI-M
C01001059 VENGANOOR Sindhu Vijayan JDS
C01001060 MULLOOR C Omana Congress
C01001061 KOTTAPURAM Paniyadima Independent
C01001062 VIZHINJAM Sameera S Mihadad CPI-M
C01001063 HARBOUR M Nisaamudeen Independent
C01001064 VELLAR Panathura P Baiju CPI
C01001065 THRUVALLAM V Sathyavathi BJP
C01001066 PUNTHURA Mary Gypsy Independent
C01001067 AMBALATHARA VS Sulochanan CPI
C01001068 KAMALESWARAM V Vijayakumari CPI-M
C01001069 KALIPPANKULAM D Sajulal CPI-M
C01001070 ATTUKAL R Unni Krishnan Nair CPI-M
C01001071 CHALAI Simi Rani Jyothish BJP
C01001072 MANACAUD KK Suresh BJP
C01001073 KURYATHI Mohanan Nair BJP
C01001074 PUTHENPALLI S Saleem CPI-M
C01001075 MANIKYA VILAKAM Mohammed Basheer INL
C01001076 BEEMA PALLI EAST J Sudheer CPI-M
C01001077 BEEMA PALLI Milani Periera IUML
C01001078 MUTTATHARA B Rajendran CPI-M
C01001079 SREEVARAHAM S Vijayakumar CPI
C01001080 FORT S Janaki Ammal Independent
C01001081 THAMPANOOR C Harikumar CPI
C01001082 VANCHIYOOR Gayathri S Nair Babu CPI-M
C01001083 SREEKANTESWARAM Rajendran Nair BJP
C01001084 PERUNTHANNI P Padmakumar Congress
C01001085 PALKULANGARA P Asok Kumar BJP
C01001086 CHAKKA M Santha CPI-M
C01001087 VALIYATHURA Ayarin CPI
C01001088 VALLAKKADAVU Shajida Nazar CPI-M
C01001089 SANGHUMUGHAM Serafin Freddy Congress
C01001090 VETTUKADU Sabu Jose CPI-M
C01001091 KARIKKAKAM DG Kumaran Nair BJP
C01001092 KADAKAMPALLY PK Gopakumar CPI-M
C01001093 PETTAH CS Sujadevi CPI-M
C01001094 KANNAMMOOLA SS Saranya CPI-M
C01001095 ANAMUGHAM N Ajithkumar CPI
C01001096 AAKKULAM S Suresh Kumar Congress
C01001097 KULATHOOR B Naja CPI-M
C01001098 AATTIPRA A Sreedevi CPI-M
C01001099 POUNDKADAVU Jisha John CPI-M
C01001100 PALLITHURA Medayil Vikraman CPI-M

2025 Kerala local body elections

The local body elections were held across 14 districts in Kerala in two phases - December 9 and 11. On December 9, the polling was held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts. On December 11, the voting was held in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

According to the SEC, this year's local body elections saw highest ever turnout (73.69 per cent) in the state's history. The turnout in the first phase was 70.91 per cent and that in the second phase was 76.08 per cent. 

