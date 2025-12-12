Kerala local body polls: What happened in Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation in last elections in 2020? Kerala local body elections 2025: This year, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation saw a triangular contest between the ruling LDF, the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The result for the crucial local body elections in Kerala will be declared by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday (December 13). This includes the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, where the polling was held during the first phase on Tuesday (December 9), where the counting of votes will begin at 8 am. This year, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation saw a triangular contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The local body elections will be crucial for the three alliances ahead of next year's assembly polls in the coastal state.

What happened in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation in the 2020 elections?

In the 2020 local body elections in Kerala, the LDF has swept the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, winning 52 seats - Communist Party of India (Marxist) (39), Communist Party of India (10), Janata Dal-Secular (one), Indian National League (one) and Congress-S (one).

The NDA won 33. Similarly, the UDF won 10 seats - Congress (eight), and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) one each.

2020 Results (100 seats):

LDF: 52 (CPI-M: 39, CPI: 10, JDS: 1, INL:1 and Congress-S: 1)

NDA: 33

UDF: 10 (Congress: 8, IUML: 1 and RSP: 1)

Independents and others: 5

Ward Code Ward Name Winner in 2020 Party C01001001 KAZHAKKUTTOM Kavitha LS CPI-M C01001002 CHANTHAVILA M Binu CPI C01001003 KATTAYIKONAM D Rameshan CPI-M C01001004 SREEKARIYAM Stanley D'Cruz CPI-M C01001005 CHERUVAKKAL SR Bindu BJP C01001006 ULLOOR LS Athira CPI-M C01001007 EDAVACODE LS Saju CPI-M C01001008 CHELLAMANGALAM Gayathri Devi BJP C01001009 CHEMPAZHANTHY Chempazhanthi Udayan BJP C01001010 POWDIKONAM Archana Manikantan BJP C01001011 NJANDDORKONAM Asha Babu CPI C01001012 KINAVOOR R Surakumari JSS C01001013 MANNANTHALA Vanaja Rajendrababu Congress C01001014 NALANCHIRA Johnson Joseph Congress C01001015 KESAVADASAPURAM Amshu Vamadevan CPI-M C01001016 MEDICAL COLLEGE DR Anil CPI-M C01001017 PATTOM PK Raju CPI C01001018 MUTTADA TP Rinoy CPI-M C01001019 KUDAPPANAKUNNU S Jayachandran Nair CPI-M C01001020 PATHIRAPALLI MS Kasthuri CPI-M C01001021 CHETTIVILAKAM V Meena Dinesh BJP C01001022 SASTHAMANGALAM Madhusoodanan Nair BJP C01001023 KOWDIAR S Sathikumari Congress C01001024 KURAVANKONAM P Shyamkumar RSP C01001025 NANTHANCODE KS Reena CPI-M C01001026 KUNNUKUZHY Mary Pushpam Congress C01001027 PALAYAM Palayam Rajan Congress(S) C01001028 THYCAUD G Madhavadas CPI-M C01001029 VAZHUTHACAUD Rakhi Ravikumar CPI C01001030 KANJIRAMPARA SS Sumi BJP C01001031 PEROORKADA Jameela Sreedhar CPI-M C01001032 THURUTHUMMOOLA O Rajalekshmi BJP C01001033 NETTAYAM Nanda Bhargav BJP C01001034 KACHANI P Rema CPI-M C01001035 VAZHOTTUKONAM Helan CPI-M C01001036 VATTIYOORKAVU IM Parvathi CPI-M C01001037 KODUNGANOOR M Padma BJP C01001038 PTP NAGAR VG Girikumar BJP C01001039 PANGODU O Padmalekha BJP C01001040 THIRUMALA K Anilkumar BJP C01001041 VALIYAVILA PS Devima BJP C01001042 POOJAPURA VV Rajesh BJP C01001043 VALIYASALA S Krishnakumar CPI-M C01001044 JAGATHY Sheeja Madhusoodanan Nair BJP C01001045 KARAMANA GS Manju BJP C01001046 ARANNOOR LR Bindhu Menon CPI-M C01001047 MUDAVANMUGHAL Arya Rajendran S CPI-M C01001048 THRIKANNAPURAM PS Jayalekshmi BJP C01001049 NEMOM Deepika U BJP C01001050 PONNUMANGALAM MR Gopakumar BJP C01001051 PUNNAKKA MUGHAL PV Manju BJP C01001052 PAPPANAMCODE GS Ashanath BJP C01001053 ESTATE L Soumya BJP C01001054 NEDUNKADU Karamana Ajith Kumar BJP C01001055 KALADI V Shivakumar BJP C01001056 MELAMCODE SK Sreedevi BJP C01001057 PUNCHAKARI D Sivankutty CPI-M C01001058 PUNKULAM V Prameela CPI-M C01001059 VENGANOOR Sindhu Vijayan JDS C01001060 MULLOOR C Omana Congress C01001061 KOTTAPURAM Paniyadima Independent C01001062 VIZHINJAM Sameera S Mihadad CPI-M C01001063 HARBOUR M Nisaamudeen Independent C01001064 VELLAR Panathura P Baiju CPI C01001065 THRUVALLAM V Sathyavathi BJP C01001066 PUNTHURA Mary Gypsy Independent C01001067 AMBALATHARA VS Sulochanan CPI C01001068 KAMALESWARAM V Vijayakumari CPI-M C01001069 KALIPPANKULAM D Sajulal CPI-M C01001070 ATTUKAL R Unni Krishnan Nair CPI-M C01001071 CHALAI Simi Rani Jyothish BJP C01001072 MANACAUD KK Suresh BJP C01001073 KURYATHI Mohanan Nair BJP C01001074 PUTHENPALLI S Saleem CPI-M C01001075 MANIKYA VILAKAM Mohammed Basheer INL C01001076 BEEMA PALLI EAST J Sudheer CPI-M C01001077 BEEMA PALLI Milani Periera IUML C01001078 MUTTATHARA B Rajendran CPI-M C01001079 SREEVARAHAM S Vijayakumar CPI C01001080 FORT S Janaki Ammal Independent C01001081 THAMPANOOR C Harikumar CPI C01001082 VANCHIYOOR Gayathri S Nair Babu CPI-M C01001083 SREEKANTESWARAM Rajendran Nair BJP C01001084 PERUNTHANNI P Padmakumar Congress C01001085 PALKULANGARA P Asok Kumar BJP C01001086 CHAKKA M Santha CPI-M C01001087 VALIYATHURA Ayarin CPI C01001088 VALLAKKADAVU Shajida Nazar CPI-M C01001089 SANGHUMUGHAM Serafin Freddy Congress C01001090 VETTUKADU Sabu Jose CPI-M C01001091 KARIKKAKAM DG Kumaran Nair BJP C01001092 KADAKAMPALLY PK Gopakumar CPI-M C01001093 PETTAH CS Sujadevi CPI-M C01001094 KANNAMMOOLA SS Saranya CPI-M C01001095 ANAMUGHAM N Ajithkumar CPI C01001096 AAKKULAM S Suresh Kumar Congress C01001097 KULATHOOR B Naja CPI-M C01001098 AATTIPRA A Sreedevi CPI-M C01001099 POUNDKADAVU Jisha John CPI-M C01001100 PALLITHURA Medayil Vikraman CPI-M

2025 Kerala local body elections

The local body elections were held across 14 districts in Kerala in two phases - December 9 and 11. On December 9, the polling was held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts. On December 11, the voting was held in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

According to the SEC, this year's local body elections saw highest ever turnout (73.69 per cent) in the state's history. The turnout in the first phase was 70.91 per cent and that in the second phase was 76.08 per cent.