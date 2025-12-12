Kerala local body polls: What happened in Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation in last elections in 2020?

The result for the crucial local body elections in Kerala will be declared by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday (December 13). This includes the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, where the polling was held during the first phase on Tuesday (December 9), where the counting of votes will begin at 8 am. This year, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation saw a triangular contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The local body elections will be crucial for the three alliances ahead of next year's assembly polls in the coastal state.
What happened in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation in the 2020 elections?
In the 2020 local body elections in Kerala, the LDF has swept the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, winning 52 seats - Communist Party of India (Marxist) (39), Communist Party of India (10), Janata Dal-Secular (one), Indian National League (one) and Congress-S (one).
The NDA won 33. Similarly, the UDF won 10 seats - Congress (eight), and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) one each.
2020 Results (100 seats):
- LDF: 52 (CPI-M: 39, CPI: 10, JDS: 1, INL:1 and Congress-S: 1)
- NDA: 33
- UDF: 10 (Congress: 8, IUML: 1 and RSP: 1)
- Independents and others: 5
|Ward Code
|Ward Name
|Winner in 2020
|Party
|C01001001
|KAZHAKKUTTOM
|Kavitha LS
|CPI-M
|C01001002
|CHANTHAVILA
|M Binu
|CPI
|C01001003
|KATTAYIKONAM
|D Rameshan
|CPI-M
|C01001004
|SREEKARIYAM
|Stanley D'Cruz
|CPI-M
|C01001005
|CHERUVAKKAL
|SR Bindu
|BJP
|C01001006
|ULLOOR
|LS Athira
|CPI-M
|C01001007
|EDAVACODE
|LS Saju
|CPI-M
|C01001008
|CHELLAMANGALAM
|Gayathri Devi
|BJP
|C01001009
|CHEMPAZHANTHY
|Chempazhanthi Udayan
|BJP
|C01001010
|POWDIKONAM
|Archana Manikantan
|BJP
|C01001011
|NJANDDORKONAM
|Asha Babu
|CPI
|C01001012
|KINAVOOR
|R Surakumari
|JSS
|C01001013
|MANNANTHALA
|Vanaja Rajendrababu
|Congress
|C01001014
|NALANCHIRA
|Johnson Joseph
|Congress
|C01001015
|KESAVADASAPURAM
|Amshu Vamadevan
|CPI-M
|C01001016
|MEDICAL COLLEGE
|DR Anil
|CPI-M
|C01001017
|PATTOM
|PK Raju
|CPI
|C01001018
|MUTTADA
|TP Rinoy
|CPI-M
|C01001019
|KUDAPPANAKUNNU
|S Jayachandran Nair
|CPI-M
|C01001020
|PATHIRAPALLI
|MS Kasthuri
|CPI-M
|C01001021
|CHETTIVILAKAM
|V Meena Dinesh
|BJP
|C01001022
|SASTHAMANGALAM
|Madhusoodanan Nair
|BJP
|C01001023
|KOWDIAR
|S Sathikumari
|Congress
|C01001024
|KURAVANKONAM
|P Shyamkumar
|RSP
|C01001025
|NANTHANCODE
|KS Reena
|CPI-M
|C01001026
|KUNNUKUZHY
|Mary Pushpam
|Congress
|C01001027
|PALAYAM
|Palayam Rajan
|Congress(S)
|C01001028
|THYCAUD
|G Madhavadas
|CPI-M
|C01001029
|VAZHUTHACAUD
|Rakhi Ravikumar
|CPI
|C01001030
|KANJIRAMPARA
|SS Sumi
|BJP
|C01001031
|PEROORKADA
|Jameela Sreedhar
|CPI-M
|C01001032
|THURUTHUMMOOLA
|O Rajalekshmi
|BJP
|C01001033
|NETTAYAM
|Nanda Bhargav
|BJP
|C01001034
|KACHANI
|P Rema
|CPI-M
|C01001035
|VAZHOTTUKONAM
|Helan
|CPI-M
|C01001036
|VATTIYOORKAVU
|IM Parvathi
|CPI-M
|C01001037
|KODUNGANOOR
|M Padma
|BJP
|C01001038
|PTP NAGAR
|VG Girikumar
|BJP
|C01001039
|PANGODU
|O Padmalekha
|BJP
|C01001040
|THIRUMALA
|K Anilkumar
|BJP
|C01001041
|VALIYAVILA
|PS Devima
|BJP
|C01001042
|POOJAPURA
|VV Rajesh
|BJP
|C01001043
|VALIYASALA
|S Krishnakumar
|CPI-M
|C01001044
|JAGATHY
|Sheeja Madhusoodanan Nair
|BJP
|C01001045
|KARAMANA
|GS Manju
|BJP
|C01001046
|ARANNOOR
|LR Bindhu Menon
|CPI-M
|C01001047
|MUDAVANMUGHAL
|Arya Rajendran S
|CPI-M
|C01001048
|THRIKANNAPURAM
|PS Jayalekshmi
|BJP
|C01001049
|NEMOM
|Deepika U
|BJP
|C01001050
|PONNUMANGALAM
|MR Gopakumar
|BJP
|C01001051
|PUNNAKKA MUGHAL
|PV Manju
|BJP
|C01001052
|PAPPANAMCODE
|GS Ashanath
|BJP
|C01001053
|ESTATE
|L Soumya
|BJP
|C01001054
|NEDUNKADU
|Karamana Ajith Kumar
|BJP
|C01001055
|KALADI
|V Shivakumar
|BJP
|C01001056
|MELAMCODE
|SK Sreedevi
|BJP
|C01001057
|PUNCHAKARI
|D Sivankutty
|CPI-M
|C01001058
|PUNKULAM
|V Prameela
|CPI-M
|C01001059
|VENGANOOR
|Sindhu Vijayan
|JDS
|C01001060
|MULLOOR
|C Omana
|Congress
|C01001061
|KOTTAPURAM
|Paniyadima
|Independent
|C01001062
|VIZHINJAM
|Sameera S Mihadad
|CPI-M
|C01001063
|HARBOUR
|M Nisaamudeen
|Independent
|C01001064
|VELLAR
|Panathura P Baiju
|CPI
|C01001065
|THRUVALLAM
|V Sathyavathi
|BJP
|C01001066
|PUNTHURA
|Mary Gypsy
|Independent
|C01001067
|AMBALATHARA
|VS Sulochanan
|CPI
|C01001068
|KAMALESWARAM
|V Vijayakumari
|CPI-M
|C01001069
|KALIPPANKULAM
|D Sajulal
|CPI-M
|C01001070
|ATTUKAL
|R Unni Krishnan Nair
|CPI-M
|C01001071
|CHALAI
|Simi Rani Jyothish
|BJP
|C01001072
|MANACAUD
|KK Suresh
|BJP
|C01001073
|KURYATHI
|Mohanan Nair
|BJP
|C01001074
|PUTHENPALLI
|S Saleem
|CPI-M
|C01001075
|MANIKYA VILAKAM
|Mohammed Basheer
|INL
|C01001076
|BEEMA PALLI EAST
|J Sudheer
|CPI-M
|C01001077
|BEEMA PALLI
|Milani Periera
|IUML
|C01001078
|MUTTATHARA
|B Rajendran
|CPI-M
|C01001079
|SREEVARAHAM
|S Vijayakumar
|CPI
|C01001080
|FORT
|S Janaki Ammal
|Independent
|C01001081
|THAMPANOOR
|C Harikumar
|CPI
|C01001082
|VANCHIYOOR
|Gayathri S Nair Babu
|CPI-M
|C01001083
|SREEKANTESWARAM
|Rajendran Nair
|BJP
|C01001084
|PERUNTHANNI
|P Padmakumar
|Congress
|C01001085
|PALKULANGARA
|P Asok Kumar
|BJP
|C01001086
|CHAKKA
|M Santha
|CPI-M
|C01001087
|VALIYATHURA
|Ayarin
|CPI
|C01001088
|VALLAKKADAVU
|Shajida Nazar
|CPI-M
|C01001089
|SANGHUMUGHAM
|Serafin Freddy
|Congress
|C01001090
|VETTUKADU
|Sabu Jose
|CPI-M
|C01001091
|KARIKKAKAM
|DG Kumaran Nair
|BJP
|C01001092
|KADAKAMPALLY
|PK Gopakumar
|CPI-M
|C01001093
|PETTAH
|CS Sujadevi
|CPI-M
|C01001094
|KANNAMMOOLA
|SS Saranya
|CPI-M
|C01001095
|ANAMUGHAM
|N Ajithkumar
|CPI
|C01001096
|AAKKULAM
|S Suresh Kumar
|Congress
|C01001097
|KULATHOOR
|B Naja
|CPI-M
|C01001098
|AATTIPRA
|A Sreedevi
|CPI-M
|C01001099
|POUNDKADAVU
|Jisha John
|CPI-M
|C01001100
|PALLITHURA
|Medayil Vikraman
|CPI-M
2025 Kerala local body elections
The local body elections were held across 14 districts in Kerala in two phases - December 9 and 11. On December 9, the polling was held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts. On December 11, the voting was held in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.
According to the SEC, this year's local body elections saw highest ever turnout (73.69 per cent) in the state's history. The turnout in the first phase was 70.91 per cent and that in the second phase was 76.08 per cent.