Kerala local body polls: What happened in Kochi Municipal Corporation in 2020 election? Details

Kerala went for local body elections in two phases across all 14 districts on December 9 and 11. Kochi voted on December 9 and recorded a 74.59 per cent voter turnout, with 19,89,881 of the 26,67,746 voters casting their ballots. Of the 13,88,544 women voters, 73.38 per cent turned out, while 75.9 per cent of the 12,79,170 male voters cast their votes. Among transgender voters, the turnout stood at 37.5 per cent. Voting was held across 3,021 polling booths in the district.
Kerala local body polls: Phase-wise districts polling dates
December 9: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Ernakulam (including Kochi).
December 11: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.
What happened in 2020: UDF emerged on top in Kochi Municipal Corporation
In the 2020 Kochi Municipal Corporation elections, which had 74 seats, the contest was fought closely. The UDF emerged as the single largest bloc with 30 seats, led mainly by the Congress, which won 27 seats, along with one seat each for the RSP, KCM, and IUML. The LDF followed closely with 29 seats, with the CPI(M) winning 25, the CPI securing 3, and the JD(S) taking 1. The NDA won 5 seats, while independents and smaller groups captured 10 seats, making coalition-building essential for governance.
|S.No
|Ward Code
|Ward Name
|Winner in 2020
|Party
|1
|C07003001
|Fort Kochi
|Antony Kureethara
|Congress
|2
|C07003002
|Kalvathy
|TK Asharaf
|Independent
|3
|C07003003
|Earavely
|PM Ismudheen
|CPI-M
|4
|C07003004
|Karippalam
|KA Manaf
|Congress
|5
|C07003005
|Mattanchery
|KA Ansiya
|CPI
|6
|C07003006
|Kochangadi
|MHM Asharaf
|CPI-M
|7
|C07003007
|Cheralayi
|J Raghurama Pai
|BJP
|8
|C07003008
|Panayappilly
|Sanilmon J
|Independent
|9
|C07003009
|Chakkamadom
|M Habeebulla
|CPI-M
|10
|C07003010
|Karuvelippady
|Bastine Babu
|Congress
|11
|C07003011
|Thoppumpady
|Sheeba Durom
|Congress
|12
|C07003012
|Tharebhagam
|Sony K Francis
|CPI-M
|13
|C07003013
|Kadebhagam
|VA Sreejith
|CPI-M
|14
|C07003014
|Thazhuppu
|Laila Das
|IUML
|15
|C07003015
|Eadakochi North
|Jeeja Tenson
|Congress
|16
|C07003016
|Edakochi South
|Abhilash Thoppil
|Congress
|17
|C07003017
|Perumbadappu
|CN Ranjith Master
|CPI
|18
|C07003018
|Konam
|Aswathi Valsan
|CPI-M
|19
|C07003019
|Palluruthy-Kacheripady
|PR Rachana
|CPI-M
|20
|C07003020
|Nambyapuram
|PS Viju
|CPI-M
|21
|C07003021
|Pullaradesam
|CR Sudheer
|CPI-M
|22
|C07003022
|Mundamvelly
|Mary Kalista Prakashan
|CMP
|23
|C07003023
|Manassery
|KP Antony
|Independent
|24
|C07003024
|Moolamkuzhy
|Shyla Thadevus
|Congress
|25
|C07003025
|Chullickal
|Redina Antony
|Independent
|26
|C07003026
|Nasrathu
|Sheeba Lal
|JDS
|27
|C07003027
|Fortkochi Veli
|Benadict Fernandez
|CPI-M
|28
|C07003028
|Amaravathy
|Priya PA
|BJP
|29
|C07003029
|Island North
|Padmakumari T
|BJP
|30
|C07003030
|Island South
|Ttibin Devassy
|Congress
|31
|C07003031
|Vaduthala West
|Henry Austin
|Congress
|32
|C07003032
|Vaduthala East
|Bindu Mani
|CPI-M
|33
|C07003033
|Elamakkara North
|Anilkumar M
|CPI-M
|34
|C07003034
|Puthukkalavattam
|Seena
|Congress
|35
|C07003035
|Ponekkara
|Payas Joseph
|Congress
|36
|C07003036
|Kunnumpuram
|Jagadambika
|CPI-M
|37
|C07003037
|Edappally
|Deepa Varma
|CPI-M
|38
|C07003038
|Dhevankulangara
|Santha Vijayan
|Congress
|39
|C07003039
|Karukappilli
|Deepthi Mary Varghese
|Congress
|40
|C07003040
|Mamangalam
|Minimol VK
|Congress
|41
|C07003041
|Padivattam
|R Ratheesh
|CPI-M
|42
|C07003042
|Vennala
|CD Valsalakumari
|CPI-M
|43
|C07003043
|Palarivattam
|Joji Kurikode
|Independent
|44
|C07003044
|Karanakkodam
|George Nanattu
|Independent
|45
|C07003045
|Thammanam
|Sakeer Thammanam
|Congress
|46
|C07003046
|Chakkaraparambu
|KB Harshal
|CPI-M
|47
|C07003047
|Chalikkavattam
|AR Padmadas
|Congress
|48
|C07003048
|Ponnurunni East
|Dipin Dileep
|CPI-M
|49
|C07003049
|Vyttila
|Sunitha Dixon
|RSP
|50
|C07003050
|Chambakkara
|TK Shailaja
|CPI-M
|51
|C07003051
|Poonithura
|Mercy Teacher
|Congress
|52
|C07003052
|Vyttila Janatha
|Sony Joseph
|Congress
|53
|C07003053
|Ponnurunn
|CD Bindu
|CPI-M
|54
|C07003054
|Elamkulam
|Antony Painuthara
|Congress
|55
|C07003055
|Girinagar
|Malini Kurup
|Congress
|56
|C07003056
|Panampilli Nagar
|Anjana Teacher PS
|Congress
|57
|C07003057
|Kadavanthra
|Suja Lonappan
|KCM
|58
|C07003058
|Konthuruthy
|Bency Benny
|Congress
|59
|C07003059
|Thevara
|PR Ranish
|CPI-M
|60
|C07003060
|Perumanur
|KP Lathika
|Independent
|61
|C07003061
|Ravipuram
|S Sasikala
|Independent
|62
|C07003062
|Ernakulam South
|Mini R Menon
|BJP
|63
|C07003063
|Gandhi Nagar
|Bindu Sivan
|CPI-M
|64
|C07003064
|Kathrikadavu
|MG Aristtottil
|Congress
|65
|C07003065
|Kaloor South
|Rajani Mani
|Congress
|66
|C07003066
|Ernakulam Central
|Sudha Dileepkumar
|BJP
|67
|C07003067
|Ernakulam North
|Manu Jacob
|Congress
|68
|C07003068
|Ayyappankavu
|Mini Dilip
|Congress
|69
|C07003069
|Thrikkanarvattom
|Kajal Salim
|Independent
|70
|C07003070
|Kaloor-North
|Ashitha Yahiya
|CPI-M
|71
|C07003071
|Elamakkara South
|Sajini Jayachandran
|CPI-M
|72
|C07003072
|Pottakuzhy
|CA Shakeer
|CPI
|73
|C07003073
|Pachalam
|Mini Vivera (Minna)
|Congress
|74
|C07003074
|Thattazham
|VV Praveen
|CPI-M