  3. Kerala local body polls: What happened in Kochi Municipal Corporation in 2020 election? Details

Kerala local body polls: What happened in Kochi Municipal Corporation in 2020 election? Details

Kerala local body poll results: In the 2020 Kochi Municipal Corporation elections, which had 74 seats, the contest was fought closely. The UDF emerged as the single largest bloc with 30 seats, led mainly by the Congress, which won 27 seats, along with one seat each for the RSP, KCM, and IUML.

What happened in the Kochi Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2020?
What happened in the Kochi Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2020?
Kerala went for local body elections in two phases across all 14 districts on December 9 and 11. Kochi voted on December 9 and recorded a 74.59 per cent voter turnout, with 19,89,881 of the 26,67,746 voters casting their ballots. Of the 13,88,544 women voters, 73.38 per cent turned out, while 75.9 per cent of the 12,79,170 male voters cast their votes. Among transgender voters, the turnout stood at 37.5 per cent. Voting was held across 3,021 polling booths in the district. 

Kerala local body polls: Phase-wise districts polling dates

December 9: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Ernakulam (including Kochi).

December 11: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

What happened in 2020: UDF emerged on top in Kochi Municipal Corporation

In the 2020 Kochi Municipal Corporation elections, which had 74 seats, the contest was fought closely. The UDF emerged as the single largest bloc with 30 seats, led mainly by the Congress, which won 27 seats, along with one seat each for the RSP, KCM, and IUML. The LDF followed closely with 29 seats, with the CPI(M) winning 25, the CPI securing 3, and the JD(S) taking 1. The NDA won 5 seats, while independents and smaller groups captured 10 seats, making coalition-building essential for governance.

S.No Ward Code Ward Name Winner in 2020 Party
1 C07003001 Fort Kochi Antony Kureethara Congress
2 C07003002 Kalvathy TK Asharaf  Independent
3 C07003003 Earavely PM Ismudheen CPI-M
4 C07003004 Karippalam KA Manaf Congress
5 C07003005 Mattanchery KA Ansiya CPI
6 C07003006 Kochangadi MHM Asharaf CPI-M
7 C07003007 Cheralayi J Raghurama Pai  BJP
8 C07003008 Panayappilly Sanilmon J  Independent
9 C07003009 Chakkamadom M Habeebulla CPI-M
10 C07003010 Karuvelippady Bastine Babu Congress
11 C07003011 Thoppumpady Sheeba Durom Congress
12 C07003012 Tharebhagam Sony K Francis CPI-M
13 C07003013 Kadebhagam VA Sreejith CPI-M
14 C07003014 Thazhuppu Laila Das IUML
15 C07003015 Eadakochi North Jeeja Tenson Congress
16 C07003016 Edakochi South  Abhilash Thoppil Congress
17 C07003017 Perumbadappu  CN Ranjith Master CPI
18 C07003018 Konam  Aswathi Valsan CPI-M
19 C07003019 Palluruthy-Kacheripady  PR Rachana CPI-M
20 C07003020 Nambyapuram  PS Viju CPI-M
21 C07003021 Pullaradesam  CR Sudheer CPI-M
22 C07003022 Mundamvelly Mary Kalista Prakashan CMP
23 C07003023 Manassery  KP Antony Independent
24 C07003024 Moolamkuzhy Shyla Thadevus Congress
25 C07003025 Chullickal  Redina Antony Independent
26 C07003026 Nasrathu  Sheeba Lal JDS
27 C07003027 Fortkochi Veli  Benadict Fernandez CPI-M
28 C07003028 Amaravathy  Priya PA BJP
29 C07003029 Island North  Padmakumari T BJP
30 C07003030 Island South  Ttibin Devassy Congress
31 C07003031 Vaduthala West  Henry Austin Congress
32 C07003032 Vaduthala East  Bindu Mani CPI-M
33 C07003033 Elamakkara North  Anilkumar M CPI-M
34 C07003034 Puthukkalavattam  Seena Congress
35 C07003035 Ponekkara  Payas Joseph Congress
36 C07003036 Kunnumpuram  Jagadambika CPI-M
37 C07003037 Edappally  Deepa Varma CPI-M
38 C07003038 Dhevankulangara  Santha Vijayan Congress
39 C07003039 Karukappilli  Deepthi Mary Varghese Congress
40 C07003040 Mamangalam  Minimol VK Congress
41 C07003041 Padivattam  R Ratheesh CPI-M
42 C07003042 Vennala  CD Valsalakumari CPI-M
43 C07003043 Palarivattam  Joji Kurikode Independent
44 C07003044 Karanakkodam  George Nanattu Independent
45 C07003045 Thammanam  Sakeer Thammanam Congress
46 C07003046 Chakkaraparambu  KB Harshal CPI-M
47 C07003047 Chalikkavattam AR Padmadas Congress
48 C07003048 Ponnurunni East  Dipin Dileep CPI-M
49 C07003049 Vyttila Sunitha Dixon  RSP
50 C07003050 Chambakkara  TK Shailaja CPI-M
51 C07003051 Poonithura Mercy Teacher Congress
52 C07003052 Vyttila Janatha  Sony Joseph Congress
53 C07003053 Ponnurunn CD Bindu CPI-M
54 C07003054 Elamkulam Antony Painuthara Congress
55 C07003055 Girinagar Malini Kurup Congress
56 C07003056 Panampilli Nagar  Anjana Teacher PS Congress
57 C07003057 Kadavanthra  Suja Lonappan KCM
58 C07003058 Konthuruthy  Bency Benny Congress
59 C07003059 Thevara  PR Ranish CPI-M
60 C07003060 Perumanur  KP Lathika Independent
61 C07003061 Ravipuram  S Sasikala Independent
62 C07003062 Ernakulam South  Mini R Menon BJP
63 C07003063 Gandhi Nagar  Bindu Sivan CPI-M
64 C07003064 Kathrikadavu  MG Aristtottil Congress
65 C07003065 Kaloor South  Rajani Mani Congress
66 C07003066 Ernakulam Central  Sudha Dileepkumar  BJP
67 C07003067 Ernakulam North  Manu Jacob Congress
68 C07003068 Ayyappankavu  Mini Dilip Congress
69 C07003069 Thrikkanarvattom  Kajal Salim Independent
70 C07003070 Kaloor-North Ashitha Yahiya CPI-M
71 C07003071 Elamakkara South  Sajini Jayachandran CPI-M
72 C07003072 Pottakuzhy  CA Shakeer CPI
73 C07003073 Pachalam  Mini Vivera (Minna) Congress
74 C07003074 Thattazham  VV Praveen CPI-M
