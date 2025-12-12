Kerala local body polls: What happened in Kochi Municipal Corporation in 2020 election? Details Kerala local body poll results: In the 2020 Kochi Municipal Corporation elections, which had 74 seats, the contest was fought closely. The UDF emerged as the single largest bloc with 30 seats, led mainly by the Congress, which won 27 seats, along with one seat each for the RSP, KCM, and IUML.

Kerala went for local body elections in two phases across all 14 districts on December 9 and 11. Kochi voted on December 9 and recorded a 74.59 per cent voter turnout, with 19,89,881 of the 26,67,746 voters casting their ballots. Of the 13,88,544 women voters, 73.38 per cent turned out, while 75.9 per cent of the 12,79,170 male voters cast their votes. Among transgender voters, the turnout stood at 37.5 per cent. Voting was held across 3,021 polling booths in the district.

Kerala local body polls: Phase-wise districts polling dates

December 9: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, and Ernakulam (including Kochi).

December 11: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

What happened in 2020: UDF emerged on top in Kochi Municipal Corporation

In the 2020 Kochi Municipal Corporation elections, which had 74 seats, the contest was fought closely. The UDF emerged as the single largest bloc with 30 seats, led mainly by the Congress, which won 27 seats, along with one seat each for the RSP, KCM, and IUML. The LDF followed closely with 29 seats, with the CPI(M) winning 25, the CPI securing 3, and the JD(S) taking 1. The NDA won 5 seats, while independents and smaller groups captured 10 seats, making coalition-building essential for governance.