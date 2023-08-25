Kerala: 8 dead in road accident in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi condoles loss of lives

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Kerala: 8 dead in road accident in Wayanad

At least eight people lost their lives in a jeep accident in Kerala's Wayanad district, police said on Friday. Police said there were at least 12 people in the jeep when the accident took place on the Valad-Mananthavady road.

"The jeep was returning to Makkimala with women working in a private tea estate," a local resident told the media. The victims were rushed to a hospital at Mananthavady but police said eight of them lost their lives.

"The condition of at least two people is serious," a senior police official told PTI. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed Forest Minister A K Saseendran, who was in Kozhikode, to rush to the accident site. The CM gave directions to coordinate all measures including the treatment of the injured and take care of other necessary things, a CMO statement said here.

Reacting to this tragic incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, " Deeply saddened by the tragic jeep accident that took the lives of many tea plantation workers in Mananthavady, Wayanad. Have spoken to the district authorities, urging a swift response. My thoughts are with the grieving families. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

