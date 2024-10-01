Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's shawl catches fire at event in Palakkad, no injury reported

Follow us on Image Source : X Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khans's shawl catches fire

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday escaped a fire incident after his shawl caught fire while lighting a lamp at an event Palakkad, but it was quickly extinguished.

According to the official sources, the shawl worn by Khan caught fire while lighting a lamp at a public event.

Sources said that as the Governor bent to light a lamp at the event -- the conclusion of the 'shatabdi' of the Sabari Ashram -- the end of his shawl caught fire.

"It was quickly extinguished on the spot. No one was injured," sources said.

(With PTI inputs)