Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's shawl catches fire at event in Palakkad, no injury reported

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday escaped a fire incident after his shawl caught fire while lighting a lamp at an event Palakkad, but it was quickly extinguished.
According to the official sources, the shawl worn by Khan caught fire while lighting a lamp at a public event.
Sources said that as the Governor bent to light a lamp at the event -- the conclusion of the 'shatabdi' of the Sabari Ashram -- the end of his shawl caught fire.
"It was quickly extinguished on the spot. No one was injured," sources said.
