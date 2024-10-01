Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's shawl catches fire at event in Palakkad, no injury reported

The viral pictures of the incident show flame on the lower part of his shawl at the conclusion event of the 'shatabdi' of the Sabari Ashram in Palakkad.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Palakkad Updated on: October 01, 2024 14:10 IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khans's shawl catches fire
Image Source : X Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khans's shawl catches fire

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday escaped a fire incident after his shawl caught fire while lighting a lamp at an event Palakkad, but it was quickly extinguished. 

According to the official sources, the shawl worn by Khan caught fire while lighting a lamp at a public event.

Sources said that as the Governor bent to light a lamp at the event -- the conclusion of the 'shatabdi' of the Sabari Ashram  -- the end of his shawl caught fire.

"It was quickly extinguished on the spot. No one was injured," sources said.

(With PTI inputs)

