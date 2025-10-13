Kerala: Firefighter, two others killed after rescue mission turns fatal in Neduvathur According to police, around midnight, the Kottarakkara fire station received a distress call reporting that a woman had jumped into an 80-foot-deep well in Neduvathur.

Thiruvananthapuram:

As many as three persons, including a firefighter, lost their lives in Kerala’s Neduvathur on Wednesday night after a rescue attempt ended in tragedy. The deceased have been identified as Soni S Kumar, Archana and Shivakrishnan.

Archana, who worked as a home nurse, had been living with Shivakrishnan for the past two months. On Wednesday night, Shivakrishnan allegedly returned home under the influence of alcohol and created a disturbance. In an attempt to avoid further conflict, Archana reportedly hid the remaining alcohol. This led to a heated argument and Shivakrishnan allegedly assaulted her.

Following the altercation, Archana jumped into the well located in the courtyard of her house. Local authorities were alerted, and the Fire and Rescue team arrived at the scene.

Firefighter Soni S Kumar was descending into the well wearing safety gear when the well’s parapet suddenly collapsed, falling on both him and Archana, police reported. Nearby, Shivakrishnan also fell into the well as the structure gave way. Firefighters quickly started a rescue operation and managed to pull all three seriously injured individuals out of the well. They were taken to a nearby hospital but unfortunately died from their injuries.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

Couple ends life after altercation on Karva Chauth

A young couple ended their lives in separate incidents following a severe argument after the Karva Chauth festival, police reported on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Pramod Kumar, 26, and his wife, Nisha, 24, both residents of Dabrai village, which falls under the Matsena police station area in UP’s Firozabad.

According to Circle Officer (CO) Chanchal Tyagi of the Sadar area, the couple had an argument on Friday night. As the disagreement escalated, the husband, Pramod Kumar, left their home early on Saturday morning. He reportedly took his own life by stepping in front of an oncoming train, dying instantly.

Woman consumes poison after learning about husband's death

Upon learning the devastating news of her husband's death, Nisha ingested a poisonous substance. Family members rushed home to find her unconscious and immediately took her to the district hospital. Doctors pronounced her dead shortly after arrival. CO Tyagi confirmed that both bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination at the district hospital.