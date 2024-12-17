Tuesday, December 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Kerala: Devotee jumps to death from Sabrimala's Ayyappa Temple, probe on

Kerala: Devotee jumps to death from Sabrimala's Ayyappa Temple, probe on

A devotee from Tamil Nadu committed suicide in the Sabrimala's Ayappa temple, police is now investigating the matter. The deceased identified as Jagan Sampat is a resident of Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Devanshe Pandey
Sabrimala
Published : Dec 17, 2024 12:16 IST, Updated : Dec 17, 2024 12:48 IST
sabrimala temple
Image Source : X A devotee commits suicide at Sabrimala's Ayyappa Temple

In a shocking turn of events, a devotee from Tamil Nadu committed suicide in the Sabrimala's Ayappa temple. The reason behind this drastic step remains unknown, and the investigation is underway. The suicide is committed at the famous Ayyappa temple in Pattinamthitta district of Kerala. The police have informed that the deceased person is identified as Jagan Sampat; he belongs to Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district. 

Jumped from the Ghee Abhishek Counter

As per the police, on Monday evening, Jagan climbed the Sabrimala mountain and suddenly jumped from the roof of the Ghee Abhishek counter in the temple premises. The reason behind this step remains unknown. The police are investigating the matter, and details will be shared soon.

Reason behind the suicide is unknown

The crowd presented at the temple immediately alerted the temple management, after which Sampat was given medical aid, but due to excessive bleeding, he died before reaching the hospital. Sabarimala Police has registered the case. Since the reason behind this sudden drastic step by Jagan Sampat is unknown, the police are investigating every possible angle. Meanwhile, as the incident occurred inside the temple premises, police are handling the matter with caution. Probe is on, and further details will be shared only after the investigation is completed.

Also Read | 'Men too have pride and dignity, not just women,' says Kerala High Court

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement