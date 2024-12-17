Kerala: Devotee jumps to death from Sabrimala's Ayyappa Temple, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : X A devotee commits suicide at Sabrimala's Ayyappa Temple

In a shocking turn of events, a devotee from Tamil Nadu committed suicide in the Sabrimala's Ayappa temple. The reason behind this drastic step remains unknown, and the investigation is underway. The suicide is committed at the famous Ayyappa temple in Pattinamthitta district of Kerala. The police have informed that the deceased person is identified as Jagan Sampat; he belongs to Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district.

Jumped from the Ghee Abhishek Counter

As per the police, on Monday evening, Jagan climbed the Sabrimala mountain and suddenly jumped from the roof of the Ghee Abhishek counter in the temple premises. The reason behind this step remains unknown. The police are investigating the matter, and details will be shared soon.

Reason behind the suicide is unknown

The crowd presented at the temple immediately alerted the temple management, after which Sampat was given medical aid, but due to excessive bleeding, he died before reaching the hospital. Sabarimala Police has registered the case. Since the reason behind this sudden drastic step by Jagan Sampat is unknown, the police are investigating every possible angle. Meanwhile, as the incident occurred inside the temple premises, police are handling the matter with caution. Probe is on, and further details will be shared only after the investigation is completed.

Also Read | 'Men too have pride and dignity, not just women,' says Kerala High Court