COVID-19: Kerala reports 9,735 new cases, 151 deaths

Kerala recorded 9,735 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 47,38,818. The death toll increased to 25,677 with 151 new fatalities.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Monday was 13,878, which brought the total recoveries to 45,88,084 and the active cases to 1,24,441, an official press release said.

As many as 93,202 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 1,367, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,156) and Ernakulam (1,099).

Kerala has been showing a decline in daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000 mark post the Onam festival in August. Of the new cases, 69 were health workers, 36 from outside the state and 9,101 infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 529.

There are currently 4,03,141 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,87,353 are in home or institutional quarantine and 15,788 in hospitals.

(with PTI inputs)

