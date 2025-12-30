Kerala court acquits all 20 accused in murder of ABVP activist which took place 13 years ago Calling the verdict disappointing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad said it would challenge the order before the High Court.

Thiruvananthapuram:

A Kerala court on Tuesday acquitted all 20 accused, allegedly workers of Campus Front, in the murder of an ABVP activist, which took place 13 years ago. The verdict was pronounced by the Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Court. The Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Court said in a single line that all accused are acquitted. After the verdict, the prosecution has indicated that they will appeal to the higher court.

Former Kerala BJP president K Sudarshan said, “Very disappointed with today’s verdict in the Swargeeya Vishal murder case. From day one, the UDF government and the LDF government in Kerala tried to sabotage the case to protect the accused. Witnesses backed out. SFI and KSU leaders changed their statements out of extremist fear. Their betrayal helped the accused walk free. Justice lost today. Pranam to Vishal.”

According to the prosecution, Vishal, who had arrived to attend a programme organised to welcome undergraduate students at an aided college in Chengannur on July 16, 2012, was allegedly stabbed to death by Campus Front activists who had reached the spot as part of a pre-planned attack.

Twenty people were accused in the case. The trial drew attention after some witnesses, including activists from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU), turned hostile during the proceedings.

Two of his companions were seriously injured, while several others were assaulted. Vishal, who sustained critical injuries, died the next day while undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital. The local police initially investigated the case, and the Crime Branch later took it over.