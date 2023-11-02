Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan gets death threat, police begin investigation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Police received a death threat against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at state police headquarters. According to police, threat was made over a phone call to the control room on Wednesday evening, it said.

The police which are investigating all angles said that the caller might be a minor. A case has been registered in connection with the incident at Museum police station under sections 118(b) and 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act against the phone number used to make the threat, it said.

Section 118(b) deals with knowingly spreading rumours or giving false alarms to mislead the police, fire brigade or any other essential service and section 120(o) deals with causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail or through a messenger.

