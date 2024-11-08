Kerala CM criticises Priyanka Gandhi, accuses her of contesting Wayanad bypoll with Jamaat-e-Islami support

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/ KERALA CM Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Days ahead of the by-elections in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (November 7) launched a scathing attack against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleging that she is contesting the elections in the constituency with the backing of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Speaking during an event in Kerala on Thursday, the veteran Marxist leader, while criticizing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, posed a question to the Congress. "Shouldn't those who stand for secularism oppose all forms of sectarianism?" the veteran Marxist leader stated.

"The by-election in Wayanad has exposed the Congress party's secular mask completely. Priyanka Gandhi is running as a candidate there with the backing of Jamaat-e-Islami. So, what exactly is Congress's stance? Our country is not unfamiliar with Jamaat-e-Islami. Does that organisation's ideology align with democratic values?" the Kerala CM remarked.

Jamaat-e-Islami disregards nation’s governance structure

Significantly, during the statement, the Kerala Chief Minister also targeted Jamaat-e-Islami, stating that the organisation does not value the nation or its democracy. Vijayan said the organisation's facade was exposed during assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Jamaat-e-Islami had long opposed elections in Jammu and Kashmir, promoting strong sectarian positions. However, they aligned themselves with the BJP (in Kashmir). The Jamaat-e-Islami planned to contest three or four seats there, ultimately focusing on the seat where CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami was standing. The goal was to defeat Tarigami, and the BJP shared this objective. However, despite this alliance of extremists and the BJP, the people chose Tarigami," the CPI(M) veteran mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Chief Minister also added that while the Jamaat-e-Islami in Wayanad claims they are different from the Jamaat-e-Islami in Kashmir, their ideology remains the same — one that does not accept any form of democratic governance.

'Can Congress reject Jamaat-e-Islami's votes?'

Moreover, in his remarks, the veteran Marxist leader posed a significant question to Congress. In a veiled reference, he stated, "Should those who stand for secularism oppose all forms of sectarianism?"

"Can the Congress do that? The Congress and its allies, including the Muslim League, seem to be making certain 'sacrifices' to maintain their alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami. Can the Congress reject Jamaat-e-Islami's votes?" Vijayan remarked.

Significantly, the by-election in Wayanad is set to be held on November 13. The Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who won both the Raebareli and Wayanad seats, chose to vacate the latter.