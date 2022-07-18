Kerala: 19-year-old boy found dead near railway station, was returning after giving NEET exam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kerala: 19-year-old boy found dead near railway station, was returning from NEET exam

Kerala boy found dead: A 19-year-old boy was found dead near Kuri railway station here on Monday, police said. Thenmala resident Akshay, who went to Kollam town to take up the NEET exam, was supposed to return home on Sunday night but was found dead near Kuri railway station, which is between Kottarakkara and Themala.

According to police, the boy's parents had on Sunday lodged a complaint stating that Akshay had gone missing after informing them that he boarded the train home.

"The train did not have a stop at Kuri station. It seems like he tried to deboard when the train slowed down. We found his body tracing his mobile tower location. However, a detailed investigation is needed."

Akshay had asked his brother to pick him up from the station. However, since he did not pick up calls, his family approached the police.

