Kerala: Bangladeshi nationals, working in guise of migrant workers from West Bengal, nabbed in Kochi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Arrest (Representative Image)

In a joint operation carried out by Ernakulam rural police and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday, twenty-seven Bangladeshi nationals, illegally staying and working near Kochi, were nabbed. The joint operation was carried out in the North Paravur area in the Ernakulam district, the police said. It is being reported that the Bangladeshi nationals were working in the guise of migrant workers from West Bengal, and they are being questioned in detail, the police added.

Arrests made in Ernakulam rural police and Anti-Terrorist Squad joint operation

The joint operation was part of "Operation Clean," initiated by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena following the arrest of 28-year-old Thaslima Begum earlier.

The operation was carried out based on a tip-off regarding Bangladeshi nationals staying in North Paravur. An officer said that a team from Ernakulam Rural Police was assisted by the ATS in carrying out the operation. Upon the verification of their documents, it was revealed that they belonged to Bangladesh and were illegally residing in India, posing as Indian citizens.

The police added that the Bangladeshi nationals who were arrested had crossed the border from West Bengal. They also obtained Aadhaar cards and other documents through agents before arriving in Kochi.

According to news agency PTI, the Bangladeshi nationals were employed in various sectors, with some staying in labour camps. Police sources say that their activities are under further investigation.

However, more details could not be disclosed, a police officer said, noting that this might be the largest arrest of Bangladeshi nationals in the country within a month.

The latest arrest takes the number of Bangladeshis detained in the Ernakulam rural district to 34, the police added. The police look to expand their investigation to West Bengal to track down agents involved in illegal border crossings and the issuance of fake IDs and Aadhaar cards.

Bangladeshi citizens arrested from Gurgaon

Earlier, three Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the Manesar area were arrested by Gurugram police, officials said. The police obtained fake Aadhaar cards, purportedly from Bengal, from the accused. During interrogation, the three arrested Bangladeshis revealed that they had procured the fake IDs for Rs 8,000 each.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Bangladesh minority group's big claim: 'Yunus-led govt using state institutions to carry out discrimination'