Kerala: Two die after taking full course of anti-rabies vaccine; health authorities probing cause

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Kerala: Second death despite full course of anti-rabies vaccine raises concern

Highlights In the first incident, a 19-year-old girl in Palakkad had died a month after taking the vaccine

In the second incident, 53-year-old Chandrika died a month after taking the vaccine

The state health authorities are now working to detect the exact cause of death through proper tests

Kerala: Two persons have so far died in the state after taking the full course of the anti-rabies vaccine, a development that has sent health authorities into a tizzy.

In the first incident, a 19-year-old girl in Palakkad died a month after taking a full course of the anti-rabies vaccine due to a dog bite.

In the second incident, 53-year-old Chandrika, a resident of Kozhikode passed away a month after taking the vaccine.

Chandrika was bitten by a stray dog last month following which she took the full course of the anti-rabies vaccine. Things appeared to be fine till she complained of uneasiness earlier this month and was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

After ten days of treatment, she passed away on Saturday.

The state health authorities are now working to detect the exact cause of death through proper tests.

Anti-rabies vaccines are administered to people for free in all state-run health centers and hospitals, while in private hospitals a hefty charge is levied to complete the prescribed doses.

Questions are being raised on the efficacy of the vaccines, especially the ones given free of cost.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Instead of Covid vaccine, man gets anti-rabies jab; doctor says would serve as 'precautionary dose'

Latest India News