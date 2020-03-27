39 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Kerala, highest so far

Image Source : AP File

Kerala reported 39 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday, the highest number so far. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 176, out of which 12 were discharged.

While 34 cases were reported from Kasargod, 2 emerged from Kannur and each from Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kollam.

Earlier on Thursday, 19 coronavirus positive cases were reported in the state as Kannur accounted for the highest number of cases. 20 lakh people are under observation in the state.

In a different picture that emerged from Thrissur today, a 38-year-old daily wage labourer committed 'suicide', allegedly frustrated over not getting liquor following the coronavirus lockdown and after struggling with withdrawal symptoms.