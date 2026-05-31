Kedarnath Yatra resumes after weather improves; pilgrims allowed to continue journey

New Delhi:

The Kedarnath Yatra, which was temporarily suspended on Sunday morning due to adverse weather conditions, has now resumed after rainfall eased and conditions improved along the route. Authorities allowed pilgrims to continue their journey after a review of the situation on the ground.

The yatra had been halted earlier in the day following an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department warning of heavy rainfall and storms in the region. Pilgrims were stopped at designated safe locations as a precautionary measure while officials monitored the weather.

Kedarnath Yatra resumes after weather improves

According to Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra, movement of pilgrims on the Kedarnath trekking route has resumed after the rain stopped and weather conditions became favourable.

Pilgrims who had been safely halted at various checkpoints due to adverse weather have now been permitted to move ahead on the route.

The temporary suspension imposed earlier on Sunday morning has also been lifted.

Pilgrims urged to follow safety guidelines

Following the resumption of the yatra, authorities have continued to appeal to devotees to undertake the pilgrimage cautiously and follow all safety instructions issued by officials.

The administration said pilgrim safety remains the top priority and urged travellers to remain alert to weather updates during their journey.

Yatra was halted after orange alert

The Kedarnath Yatra was suspended at around 9:45 am after the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert forecasting heavy rain and storms in Rudraprayag district.

Pilgrims were stopped at the nearest safe locations, including holding centres along the route, while officials reviewed weather and safety conditions.

Authorities had also placed sector magistrates, police personnel and teams from the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on high alert across the region.

Following an improvement in weather conditions and a reassessment of the situation, officials decided to resume the pilgrimage and allow devotees to continue their journey towards Kedarnath.

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