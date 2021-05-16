Kedarnath Temple, decorated with 11 quintals of flowers, ahead of portals reopening tomorrow

Image Source : ANI Kedarnath Temple decorated with 11 quintals of flowers ahead of the opening of its portals on May 17.

The portals of Kedarnath Temple will be reopened on May 17. Ahead of the reopening, the temple has been decorated with 11 quintals of flowers. However, in view of the pandemic, the famous Char Dham yatra has been suspended this time but the arrangement has been made for the devotees to have online 'darshan'.

Millions of devotees from all across the country can 'visit' Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri Dhams (shrines), though through virtual means. Even the local residents of the district are not allowed to visit the temples. The authorities of the Char Dham Devasthanam Board have made necessary preparations for the virtual 'visit'.

Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary, Dilip Javalkar, said that the outline is being fixed for the devotees of Char Dham for virtual darshan. Due to the suspension of Char Dharm yatra, devotees will be able to visit all four dhams, including Badrinath and Kedarnath, though virtually.

Garhwal Commissioner and Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board Chief Executive Officer, Ravinath Raman, said a website and other mediums are being updated to allow the devotees to visit the temples through virtual means.

