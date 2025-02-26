Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple gates to open for devotees on this date | Here are details Uttarakhand: On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Badrinath - Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) announced that the doors of the eleventh Jyotirlinga Kedarnath Dham will open on May 2 at 7 am.

Uttarakhand: The gates will open at 7:00 am on May 2 (Friday), as announced by Vijay Prasad Thapliyal, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, on Wednesday (February 26). With the announcement of the opening of Kedarnath Temple, the dates for the opening of all four sacred sites in the Garhwal Himalayas have now been fixed.

Badrinath Dham will open on May 4 (Sunday), while Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams will open on April 30 (Wednesday), on Akshaya Tritiya. These four sites together form the Chhota Char Dham, a small pilgrimage circuit.

The auspicious hour and date for the opening of the Kedarnath Temple were decided by religious gurus and Vedpathis on the occasion of Mahashivratri, after offering prayers at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the winter abode of Baba Kedar, he said.

Apart from the chief priest of Kedarnath temple Rawal Bhimshankar Ling, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, temple committee officials, religious functionaries and hundreds of devotees were also present at the Omkareshwar temple which was decorated with flowers for the occasion.

Uttarakhand CM assures preparation underway as Kedarnath Dham to reopen soon

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday assured that the state government is engaged in the preparations for the Kedarnath pilgrimage as the temple is set to reopen on May 2.

Speaking with media, CM Dhami said, "It is a very auspicious day. From May 2, the portals of Baba Kedarnath will open, and the pilgrimage for the devotees will begin."

"We have already reviewed the experiences of last year's pilgrimage, and arrangements have been made. We are already engaged in the preparations for the pilgrimage this time," he added.

Dhami said that the government will ensure that the arrangements are made, keeping in mind the increasing number of devotees every year.

"At the government, administration, district and departmental levels, we should organize the pilgrimage well because the number of devotees is increasing every year. Keeping that in mind, all the arrangements will be ensured. Wherever the work is to be done, it will be done at a fast pace and with Baba's blessings, the pilgrimage will be successful," Dhami said.

Lord Bhairavnath will be worshipped on April 27. While the Panch Mukhi Doli of Baba Kedar will depart from Shri Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath to Kedarnath Dham on April 28.

