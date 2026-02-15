Kedarnath Dham to open for devotees on April 22. Check timings

New Delhi:

The doors of Baba Kedarnath Dham, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, are set to open this year on April 22, 2026. Located in the sacred land of Uttarakhand, this revered shrine of Lord Shiva attracts a large number of devotees from across India every year.

Opening time and ceremony

The temple gates will open at 8:00 AM in the Vrish Lagna, marking the beginning of the new pilgrimage season. The announcement of the opening was made at the winter seat, Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, which serves as the temporary abode during the off-season.

This year, T Gangadhar Ling has been appointed as the chief priest of Kedarnath Temple, responsible for overseeing the sacred rituals and ceremonies at the shrine.

Other Char Dham temples: Opening dates

The opening dates for other important Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand have also been announced:

Badrinath Temple: The gates will open on April 23, 2026, at 6:15 AM in Brahma Muhurta. The annual Gadughar Yatra will commence from April 7, 2026.

Gangotri and Yamunotri Temples: Both will open on April 19, 2026, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya, marking the start of the pilgrimage season in the western Himalayas.

With Kedarnath’s doors reopening, thousands of devotees are expected to undertake the journey to this holy shrine, braving the Himalayan terrain and celebrating the spiritual significance of the new season.

Pilgrims are advised to prepare early for travel, accommodation, and weather conditions in the high-altitude regions.