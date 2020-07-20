85 per cent of Kaziranga National Park submerged in floods, over 100 animals dead, PM Modi dials Assam CM

Image Source : AP A one-horned rhinoceros wades through flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed dozens of people in this northeastern region. The floods also inundated most of Kaziranga National Park, home to an estimated 2,500 rare one-horned rhinos.

Almost 85 per cent area of the Kaziranga National Park has submerged in water in the flood-hit Assam state, due to monsoon rains. While the eastern state continues to face flood fury, PM Modi on Sunday dialed Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of flood, COVID-19 and Baghjan oil well fire (in Tinsukia district) situation in the state.

According to a report by The Times of India, over 100 animals including 9 rhinos, more than 80 hog deer have died. However, over 130 animals have also been rescued. Meanwhile, the government has approved a proposal to build 32-km artificial highland inside the national park to save the animals.

However, the overall flood situation in Assam improved a bit on Sunday, five more people died in as many districts, raising the death toll due to the monsoon deluge in the state to 84, while around 25.30 lakh people in 24 of the 33 districts continue to be distressed. Image Source : AP An Indian forest guard on a boat takes away the carcass of a wild buffalo calf through flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed dozens of people in this northeastern region. The floods also inundated most of Kaziranga National Park, home to an estimated 2,500 rare one-horned rhinos.

PM Modi assures all support to CM Sonowal

"Expressing his concern and solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state," Sonowal said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister enquired about the steps taken by the state government for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affected people and treatment of COVID-19 positive patients in the state.

An official said that during the conversation, the Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister that 24 districts had been affected by the current wave of flood and the state government had taken steps for providing shelter to the flood affected people in the relief camps set up for the purpose and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols had been ensured in those relief camps.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that of the 25.30 lakh distressed people in 24 districts, around 17 lakh are in five districts -- Goalpara (453,858), Barpeta (343,707), Morigaon (341,788), Dhubri (315,838) and South Sakmara (225,209).

