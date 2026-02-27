Kayamkulam Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kayamkulam Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 108 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (Scs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Kayamkulam is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Alappuzha district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist). U Prathibha, from Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated Aritha Babu of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 6298 votes.

Kayamkulam Assembly constituency is part of the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate K.c. Venugopal won the Alappuzha parliamentary seat by defeating Am Ariff of the Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 63513 votes.

Kayamkulam Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 213341 voters in the Kayamkulam constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 100428 were male in Kayamkulam and 112913 were female voters. There were zero voters who belonged to the third gender. 5439 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Kayamkulam in 2021 was 1221 (1183 men and 38 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Kayamkulam constituency was 199407. Out of this, 92781 were male and 106626 were female voters. There were zero voters who belonged to the third gender. 808 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kayamkulam in 2016 was 3792 (2235 men and 1057 women).

Kayamkulam Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Kayamkulam Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Kayamkulam Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Kayamkulam Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI candidate U Prathibha won the Kayamkulam seat with a margin of 6298 votes (3.89%). He was polled 77348 votes with a vote share of 47.97%. He defeated Congress candidate Aritha Babu, who got 71050 votes with a vote share of 44.06%. BDJS candidate Pradeeplal stood third with 11413 votes (7.08%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPM candidate U Prathibha Hari won the Kayamkulam seat with a margin of 11857 votes (7.56%). He was polled 72956 votes with a vote share of 46.53%. Congress candidate M Liju got 61099 votes (38.96%) and was the runner-up. BDJS candidate Shaji M Panicker stood third with 20000 votes (12.75%).

Kayamkulam Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: U Prathibha Hari (CPM)

2011: CK Sadasivan (CPM)

2006: CK Sadasivan (CPI-M)

2001: MM Hassan (INC)

1996: G Sudhakaran (CPM)

1991: Thachady Prabhakaran (INC)

1987: MR Gopalakrishnan (CPM)

1982: Thachady Prabhakaran (IND)

1980: Thachedy Prabhakaran (INC)

1977: Thundathie Kunjukrishna Pillai (INC)

1970: T Kunukrishna Pillai (INC)

Kayamkulam Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kayamkulam Assembly constituency was 161257 (75.06%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 156806 (77.13%).