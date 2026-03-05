Kavinder Gupta resigns as Ladakh Lieutenant Governor nine months after taking oath

New Delhi:

Kavinder Gupta has resigned from his post as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, just about nine months after assuming office.

Gupta had taken the oath of office on July 18, 2025, becoming the third Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory. His resignation brings an end to a tenure that lasted less than a year in the high-altitude region administered by the Centre.

West Bengal Governor resigns

CV Ananda Bose has also stepped down from his role as the Governor of West Bengal, ending his tenure nearly two years before it was due to conclude. His resignation comes just weeks ahead of the state’s 2026 Assembly elections.

Bose submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu while he was in Delhi. His term was originally scheduled to run until November 2027, but he chose to leave the post about 20 months earlier than expected.

Speaking to PTI, Bose said he believed he had spent sufficient time serving in the Governor’s office. He did not elaborate further on the reasons behind his decision to resign.

Bose had been serving as the Governor of West Bengal since November 23, 2022. Following his resignation, RN Ravi has been given charge of the state.

Mamata Banerjee expresses shock, alleged pressure on Bose

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she was shocked over Bose’s resignation, asserting that he might be under the pressure from the Union Home Minister.

“I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of Shri C. V. Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal. The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections,” the Bengal CM posted on X.

CM Banerjee said she was not consulted before naming RN Ravi as the new governor in West Bengal, calling the move defying the “established convention”.

“Union Home Minister just informed me that Shri R.N. Ravi is being appointed as Governor of West Bengal. He never consulted with me as per the established convention in this regard. Such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India and strike at the very foundation of our federal structure. The Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of States,” she added.