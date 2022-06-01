Kashmiri Pandits are again being killed as they were in 1990s': Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kashmiri Pandits are again being killed in Jammu and Kashmir as they were in the 1990s and no one is doing anything to stop it, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

"The same thing is happening with Kashmiri Pandits now that happened with them in the 1990s. They are being targeted and killed in their houses, offices & roads. It's against humanity and country and no one is doing anything to stop it," Kejriwal said.

"When Kashmiri Pandits try to raise their voice against it, their voices are suppressed.16 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed this year. I demand that high-level security should be given to them. I appeal to Government of India that we've to work together to re-establish them in Kashmir," Delhi CM said.

"I demand Kashmiri Pandits be given adequate security and and their voices should not be quelled. They should be allowed to establish their homes in their 'janmabhoomi' (birth place)," Kejriwal said.

"It is my appeal to the Centre that to help Kashmiti Pandits settle in Kashmir, we will all have to work together, and we are ready to play whatever role we can," he said.

Protests against the killing of a Hindu schoolteacher in Kulgam continued to rock several parts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir on the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

