Kashmir: Internet services in govt-run hospitals, SMS to all mobile phones will be restored from midnight

Internet services in government-run hospitals in Kashmir will be restored in Kashmir from December 31 midnight. SMS services in all mobile phones will also be back to normal.

New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2019 17:28 IST
Internet services in government-run hospitals in Kashmir will be restored in Kashmir from December 31 midnight. SMS services in all mobile phones will also be back to normal. 

All network and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 in view of of security concerns in the region following Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special powers to the region. On October 14, postpaid mobile services were restored in the remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir. 

