A peek into Kashmir's first Igloo cafe

Image Source : MANZOOR MIR/INDIA TV Kashmir's very first Igloo Cafe

A private hotel in Gulmarg has come up with Kashmir's very first Igloo Cafe. The igloo is 22 feet wide and 13 feet high from inside. It can accommodate 16 people at a time.

The owner of the hotel, Waseem Shah, told India TV that it took 15 days to create the igloo cafe. It is sure to attract a lot of visitors.

The owner said that the idea of building the Igloo Cafe emerged after they built one at their house during the snow season in Srinagar.

Shah said that the cafe shall make to the Limca book of records as Asia's biggest igloo.

"It garnered a lot of attention and we all got excited. Soon after we decided to build one outside our Gulmarg hotel. And we are already in talks of getting it recorded as Asia's biggest igloo." Waseem Shah said.

