Kartarpur Corridor likely to reopen from Thursday: Sources

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kartarpur: A view of the shrine of Sikh leader Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

The Kartarpur Corridor is likely to reopen for pilgrimage from Thursday (November 18) and the registration for the same will begin from tomorrow, sources told India TV. Earlier on Sunday, a delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor before Gurpurab.

The Kartarpur corridor provides a visa-free border crossing for pilgrims from India visiting the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan. It links the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in India.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We have requested Prime Minister Modi to reopen the Kartarpur corridor before Gurupurab which will be celebrated before November 19. And after meeting with him, we are hopeful that it will be opened soon," BJP Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma said on Sunday after the delegation comprising 11 leaders from Punjab met PM Modi at his official residence in Delhi.

Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, will be celebrated on November 19 this year.

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib is one of the holiest of shrines for followers of Sikhism. Its reopening is an emotive issue for poll-bound Punjab. Therefore all parties, including the Congress and the Akali Dal, have been demanding that it be reopened.

