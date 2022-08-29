Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka: High school curriculum includes chapter on Veer Savarkar, controversy erupts

Karnataka news: Another incident in Karnataka has brought activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar to light, as the class Eight Kannada textbook inserted a section on the leader. After this, controversy erupted in the state over charges of "rewriting history" by the BJP-led government. The textbook revision committee reportedly inserted the section in the revised curriculum that reads, "Mr. Vinayak Savarkar used to sit on the wings of a bird and fly out to visit the homeland while he was imprisoned in the Andaman jail."

A passage in the textbook also reads, "There was not even a keyhole in the cell where Savarkar was incarcerated. But, Bulbul birds used to visit the room, and Savarkar used to sit on their wings and fly out and visit the motherland every day."

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar also called 'Veer Savarkar' by his followers was an Indian freedom fighter who was incarcerated in tough conditions in Cellular jail at Andaman and Nicobar jails in erstwhile colonial rule. BJP and Congress are often at loggerheads over Savarkar's role in the Freedom movement.

Earlier on August 15, a clash broke out in the district as some members of the Muslim community tried replacing posters of Veer Savarkar with that of Tipu Sultan. Savarkar's posters were put up by members of a Hindu organization. Section 144 has been imposed in the area for 2 days.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy last week alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was "unnecessarily" encouraging the issue of Veer Savarkar and the Congress was pouring-in petrol to further ignite it.

"BJP friends are unnecessarily encouraging the Veer Savarkar issue to spoil the atmosphere of the state. Congress friends are pouring petrol on the issue to further ignite it," said Kumaraswamy.

The remarks came amid a row over the comments by the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly and senior Congress leader's comments on the ongoing Savarkar poster row in Shivamogga, which saw clashes on Independence Day on August 15. Karnataka Police on August 15 imposed Section 144 in parts of Shivamogga district after a clash over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan's banners on Independence Day.

(With ANI Inputs)

