Karnataka Unlock 1: Religious places, restaurants, malls to open from June 8

Image Source : FILE Religious places, restaurants, malls to open from June 8

A day after Center announced the nationwide fifth phase coronavirus lockdown, Karnataka government on Sunday issued guidelines on lockdown measures for Unlock 1. As per the new guidelines, the lockdown measures in Karnataka will remain in force till June 30. Whereas the religious places along with places of worship will be permitted to open from June 8. Apart from that the restaurants, hotels, and other hospitality services will be allowed to function from June 8 along with shopping malls and complexes.

The Karnataka government was expected to take a call on resuming the operation of inter-state buses after getting consent from other states. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has already started its intra-state services with several restrictions but was yet to decide on the resumption of bus operations outside Karnataka.

The Centre had on Saturday announced the lockdown exit plan 'Unlock 1' that allowed among others reopening places of religious worship and restaurants.

Mall and shopping complex owners in Karnataka are also preparing to open their doors to customers while complying with safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Pradesh Hotels and Restaurants' Association was elated with the state government's decision to lift restrictions on the hotel industry.

"We are fully prepared to resume our business. We will abide by the guidelines such as wearing masks, social distancing, gloves and so on," Association President Chandrashekar Hebbar told PTI.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage