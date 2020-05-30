Saturday, May 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. No more Sunday curfew in Karnataka

No more Sunday curfew in Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Saturday eased the norm of curfew on Sundays while retaining the order of lockdown from 7 pm to 7 am in view of coronavirus.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Bengaluru Published on: May 30, 2020 14:27 IST
No more Sunday curfew in Karnataka
Image Source : PTI

No more Sunday curfew in Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Saturday eased the norm of curfew on Sundays while retaining the order of lockdown from 7 pm to 7 am in view of coronavirus.

In the beginning of the fourth phase of lockdown from May 19, the state government had ordered that total lockdown would be enforced throughout the day on Sundays to contain COVID-19 in the state.

Last Sunday, a day prior to Eid-ul-Fitr, it was implemented across the state.

In the state capital, the curfew was imposed from Saturday evening itself.

In his order, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said there would not be complete lockdown on Sundays from 7 am to 7 pm following public request.

However, the lockdown during nights will continue, he said in the order.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X