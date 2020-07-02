Image Source : PTI Karnataka revamps diet for COVID-19 patients in hospitals (Representational image)

The Karnataka government has issued orders to provide quality nutritious food suggested by dieticians to Covid-29 patients receiving treatment in designated hospitals, an official said on Thursday.

"Aimed at improving the immunity power in Covid patients, they shall be provided with quality and nutritious food on time," said the official.

According to the new order, breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., lunch at 1 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

In the new plan, patients will receive ‘rava idli' for breakfast on Monday, ‘pongal' on Tuesday, ‘set dosa' on Wednesday, rice idli on Thursday, ‘bisi bele bath' on Friday, ‘chow chow bath' on Saturday and ‘set dosa' on Sunday.

As refreshment after breakfast, the health department made arrangements for one fruit a day such as watermelon, papaya, musk melon, which will be served on alternate days.

For lunch, all patients will receive roti, chapati, palya, rice, dal, egg and curd.

At 5 p.m. everyday as refreshment, one banana and three cookies, two protein cookies, two dates and a mango bar for vitamin C will be served.

Dinner will consist of roti, chapati, palya, rice, dal and curd and flavoured milk will culminate the night refreshment at 9 p.m.

The new diet will benefit 8,194 active Covid patients admitted at designated hospitals across the southern state.

