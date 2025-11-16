Karnataka political buzz: CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in Delhi amid cabinet expansion speculation Karnataka political buzz: Earlier discussions indicated that Siddaramaiah was considering a cabinet reshuffle along the lines of the “Kamaraj Plan,” where several senior ministers would be moved to organizational roles to make space for new faces.

New Delhi:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Saturday (November 15) to attend a private event hosted by senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal. However, their simultaneous visit has sparked political speculation, especially as rumours intensify over a possible leadership change in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah will complete two and a half years in office on November 20, reviving talk within the party of a 'rotation formula' allegedly agreed upon in 2023- a plan under which Shivakumar was to take over the chief ministership midway through the government’s term.

Party leadership denies change in CM post

Despite the growing buzz, all key stakeholders- the Congress high command, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar- have repeatedly dismissed the reports. Party insiders insist that no such leadership change has been discussed formally with the central leadership.

On his part, Siddaramaiah confirmed that the long-awaited cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka is on the cards. He said that the party leadership had advised him to carry out the expansion after the conclusion of the Bihar election results, which are expected soon.

Cabinet expansion plans and internal balancing act

Although initial plans suggested that Siddaramaiah might implement a model inspired by the 'Kamaraj Plan'- sending senior ministers to organizational roles and inducting fresh faces- sources now claim that idea has been put on hold.

Instead, the current plan is to fill two vacant ministerial berths and possibly replace three to four underperforming or aging ministers. The goal, party insiders suggest, is to inject new energy into the government and strengthen the Congress’s position ahead of the 2028 assembly elections.

Whose influence will dominate the reshuffle?

It remains uncertain whether the new ministers will be Siddaramaiah’s loyalists or supporters of DK Shivakumar. The balance of power within the cabinet could play a crucial role in determining the future of both leaders.

When asked, Shivakumar maintained that cabinet expansion is the Chief Minister’s prerogative, adding that he would offer his inputs if sought by the party high command. However, analysts note that an increased presence of his loyalists in the cabinet would naturally bolster Shivakumar’s claim to the top post- a move Siddaramaiah might be keen to avoid.

As the Congress leadership in Delhi weighs its next steps, all eyes are now on how the Karnataka cabinet expansion unfolds- and whether it signals stability or another round of political power play in the southern state.