  4. Karnataka Hijab row LIVE Updates: Hearing in High Court today; schools, colleges shut for three days
Karnataka Hijab row LIVE Updates: Hearing in High Court today; schools, colleges shut for three days

The hijab protests began last month at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi when students alleged that they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing hijab.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
Bengaluru Updated on: February 09, 2022 9:59 IST
Delhi University Muslim Students Federation activists hold
Image Source : PTI

Delhi University Muslim Students Federation activists hold placards during a protest over the hijab controversy in Karnataka, outside Arts Faculty in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. 

Amid tension and violence at educational institutions in the state, the Karnataka High Court will resume hearing on petitions questioning the denial of permission to wear hijab to classrooms by Udupi Pre-University College students and others. The single bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit will take up the matter at 2.30 pm. Meanwhile, considering the volatile situation in the state against the backdrop of the hijab crisis, the government has declared a three-day holiday for schools and colleges from today. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has requested the students to wait until the court order and not to get provoked. The hijab protests began last month at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi when students alleged that they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing hijab. The hijab row has now taken a political colour. While the ruling BJP has stood strongly in support of uniform-related rules, the opposition Congress has come out in support of protesting Muslim girls. 

  • Feb 09, 2022 9:59 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    CM Basavaraj appeals for peace

    Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has requested the students to wait until the court order and not to get provoked. "I appeal to all students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate," he said.

  • Feb 09, 2022 9:58 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Schools, colleges shut in Karnataka

    Considering the volatile situation in the state against the backdrop of the hijab crisis, the government has declared a three-day holiday for schools and colleges starting from Wednesday. 

  • Feb 09, 2022 9:57 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    What government order said

    The state government had on February 5 issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or managements of private institutions mandatory for its students at schools and pre-university colleges in the state.

     

  • Feb 09, 2022 9:57 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Muslim girls adamant on wearing hijab to college

    The issue has refused to die down across the state as a section of Muslim girls are adamant on wearing hijab to college, while the state government has cracked the whip making uniforms mandatory for students attending classes in educational institutions.

     

  • Feb 09, 2022 9:56 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Karnatakaha Hijab row: Hearing in High Court today

    The Karnataka High Court will resume hearing on the Hijab case today. Earlier on Tuesday, the single bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit had requested the student community to maintain peace. The court will take up the matter on Wednesday at 2.30 p.m.

