Karnataka Hijab row LIVE Updates: Hearing in High Court today; schools, colleges shut for three days

Amid tension and violence at educational institutions in the state, the Karnataka High Court will resume hearing on petitions questioning the denial of permission to wear hijab to classrooms by Udupi Pre-University College students and others. The single bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit will take up the matter at 2.30 pm. Meanwhile, considering the volatile situation in the state against the backdrop of the hijab crisis, the government has declared a three-day holiday for schools and colleges from today. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has requested the students to wait until the court order and not to get provoked. The hijab protests began last month at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi when students alleged that they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing hijab. The hijab row has now taken a political colour. While the ruling BJP has stood strongly in support of uniform-related rules, the opposition Congress has come out in support of protesting Muslim girls.

