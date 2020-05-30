Image Source : PTI Karnataka govt extends services of retiring health care personnel by a month

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Saturday decided to extend the services of health care personnel, who are retiring on May 31, for a month till June 30 to assist in containing the coronavirus spread in the state. A notification to this effect was passed by the Additional Chief Secretary, (Health and Family Welfare Department) Jawaid Akhtar on Saturday, according to a government bulletin.

Similarly, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services has issued an order regarding testing of passengers, who are coming by flights and trains from high risk states, at their own cost by private labs for COVID-19.

"The sample will be tested by pooling method (5 samples in one pool as per ICMR guidelines).

Each traveller will be charged a fee of Rs 650 per test by the private lab irrespective of a test result being positive or negative," the order read.

