Image Source : PTI Karnataka farmer walks 15 km to bank to repay loan of 3 Rs 46 Paise (representative image)

A farmer from Baruve village in the Shimoga district of Karnataka had made to walk 15 km to reach the bank at the nearby small town, Nittur to repay a loan amount of 3 Rs 46 Paise, as no public transport was available due to coronavirus lockdown.

As per a News18 report, a few months back areca grower Amade Lakshminarayana had taken an agriculture loan of Rs 35,000 from Canara Bank. Out of his complete loan amount, the government had waived off 32,000 and he had already repaid the remaining amount of Rs 3,000 to the bank.

A Canara Bank official called and asked him to rush immediately to repay the loan amount urgently. Lakshminarayana panicked and walked 15 kilometers to reach the bank, as there were no bus services due to lockdown and he does not own any personal vehicle.

"When the bank called me to rush urgently. I panicked. There is no bus service due to lockdown. I don't have any vehicle, not even a bicycle. I reached the bank on foot to clear my outstanding amount of paltry Rs 3 and 46 paise. The bank's inhuman act has hurt me", he was quoted telling News18.

The local Canara Bank manager L Pingva claimed that the auditing was underway in the branch and to renew the loan, Lakshminarayana had to clear the outstanding amount of Rs 3 and 46 paise.

The local bank manager said that they also needed his signature.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage