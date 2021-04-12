Image Source : PTI New Covid cases cross 10,000-mark in Karnataka

A record 10,250 new Covid cases were registered in a day across Karnataka, with its state capital Bengaluru accounting for 7,584 cases, said the state health bulletin on Sunday. "With 10,250 testing positive on Saturday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 10,65,290, including 69,225 active cases, while 9,83,157 recovered so far, with 2,638 discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 7,584 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 4,81,982, including 51,236 active cases, while 4,25,930 recovered till date, with 1,184 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 40 lives lost to the infection in the state, 27 were in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 12,889 and the city's toll to 4,815 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March year ago.

Of the 440 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 177 are in Bengaluru hospitals, followed by 44 in Kalaburagi, 33 in Kolar, 23 in Mysuru, 20 in Tumakuru, and 15 in Dakshina Kannada districts.

Out of 1,32,706 tests conducted across the state during the day, 9,635 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,23,071 through the RT-PCR method.

The positivity rate was 7.72 percent and the case fatality rate 0.39 percent across the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 70,000 people, including 30,439 senior citizens and 45,38,427 people in the 45-59 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 58,51,761 eligible people received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state," added the bulletin.

