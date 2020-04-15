Image Source : PTI COVID-19: one more death in Karnataka, toll rises to 11

A 69-year-old man from Chikkaballapura became the eleventh COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka taking the toll in the state to 11, state Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday. "A 69-year-old person from Chikkaballapura has died due to COVID-19 infection. His body is in Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital, and the department was preparing for last rites according to central government rules," Sriramulu tweeted.

The Minister also appealed to citizens to stay safe in their houses.

Two COVID-19 patients, a 76-year-old man from Bengaluru and a 69-year-old man from Vijayapura had died on Tuesday.

