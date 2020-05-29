Image Source : AP Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 178 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 2,711; death toll at 47

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 2,711 after 178 new cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, out of which 869 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 47 people have died, State Health Department said on Friday. With this, there are 1,793 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Raichur accounted for the highest of 62, followed by Yadagiri (60).

"178 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 2711 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 47 deaths and 869 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.65 lakh mark as positive patients' toll surge to 1,65,799 including 4,706 deaths and 71,106 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. This is the last week of the two-week extended lockdown period which will end on May 31, however, the lockdown is further expected to be extended but may come with more relaxations.

