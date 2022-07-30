Saturday, July 30, 2022
     
Karnataka: Congress workers lay siege to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's residence, detained

Karnataka NEWS: An audio in which Tejasvi could be purportedly heard saying BJP workers could have pelted stones to protest the murder of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettare if Congress had been in power, went viral.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Bengaluru Published on: July 30, 2022 14:25 IST
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing
Image Source : PTI (FILE). BJP MP Tejasvi Surya speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

Highlights

  • Congress workers in Karnataka detained for attempting to lay siege to Tejasvi Surya's residence
  • This was done by Congress workers over BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's alleged "stone pelting" remark
  • Protesting the remark, Congress protesters raised slogans against the BJP and Tejasvi Surya

Karnataka news updates: Congress workers in Karnataka were on Saturday (July 30) detained for attempting to lay siege to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's residence over his alleged "stone pelting" remark.

An audio in which Tejasvi could be purportedly heard saying BJP workers could have pelted stones to protest the murder of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettare if Congress had been in power, went viral.

Protesting the remark, Congress protesters raised slogans against the BJP and Tejasvi Surya, who is also BJP Yuva Morcha president.

The police dragged protesters, who were carrying stone and flowers, towards a police vehicle and detained them.

The police have beefed up security around Tejasvi Surya's residence.

Congress worker Meena, who placed flowers inside the Tejasvi Surya's residence, was allegedly dragged to the police van by policemen.

Meena stated that though she has not done anything wrong, she was treated like a terrorist by the police.

"Being an MP, Tejaswi Surya should not have spoken about pelting stones. Let him get the stones pelted, we will only give him flowers," she said.

Congress President D K Shivakumar stated that Tejasvi Surya is heard saying in the audio what he and his party do and believes in.

Tejasvi Surya's statement that everyone can't be provided with security guards to ensure safety after Praveen Nettare was murdered had also stirred a controversy.

