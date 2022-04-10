On Ramanavami, Karnataka CM Bommai unveils 161 feet tall Hanuman Statue

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI 161-feet tall Panchamukhi Anjaneya Swamy Statue

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday unveiled a 161-feet tall Panchamukhi Anjaneya Swamy Statue installed by the Bidanagere Basaveshwara Mutt at Bidanagere in Tumkur district. Noting that many holy works are being taken up on the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami, Bommai said the region would see huge developments in the coming days.

"Panchamukhi Anjaneya is a special form of Hanuman which has a mention in Ramayana. Hanuman took this form for the welfare of the world. It is the divine wish of Hanuman to have his 161 feet tall statue installed in Karnataka. The sculptors have done a wonderful job," Bommai said.

Later in the day, Bommai participated in Ram Navami celebrations in a few other districts of the state.

