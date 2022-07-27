Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka: BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru hacked to death by bike-borne attackers

Karnataka BJP worker killed: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death on Tuesday evening, reported ANI. As per reports, he was killed by unidentified people with lethal weapons who came on a bike in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada.

His mortal remains have been kept at a government hospital in Karnataka's Puttur, near which Police has been deployed. The reason for the murder is not known, the police said. Meanwhile, Bellare police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

In view of this development, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his deep condolences to the family members of the BJP leader and assured them that justice will be served soon.

"The barbaric killing of our party activist Praveen Nettaru from Dakshina Kannada district is condemnable. The perpetrators of such a heinous act will be arrested soon and punished under the law. May Praveen's soul rest in peace. May God bless his family with the strength to bear this pain. Om Shanti," tweeted Bommai today.

