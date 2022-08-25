Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Will cut your tongue': Karnataka BJP MLA gets threat over remarks against Tipu Sultan, files complaint

Karnataka news: The row over Tipu Sultan continues in Karnataka, as BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa allegedly got a threat saying his "tongue will be cut off" over his remarks against Tipu Sultan. Eshwarappa filed a complaint in this regard and said that the threat was sent because he called Tipu Sultan a "Muslim goonda". He said he received the letter at his residence.

Clarifying his stance on the matter, Eshwarappa said that he never called all Muslims "goondas", and he's not scared of such threats. "I want to tell elders of the Muslim community, I'm not saying all Muslims are goondas. Elders of the Muslim community have made efforts for peace in the past, I want to tell them to advise the youngsters who are indulging in goondaism, if not the government will act and they should be ready to face it," he stated.

Earlier on August 16, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa accused minorities of sparking communal tension in Shivamogga. Eshwarappa spoke to reporters and said, "Government is making all attempts to maintain peace, I'm not saying all Hindus and Muslims are involved in such things. Hindu society is strong, it is not weak. If Hindu society really stands up, Muslim goondas will not survive, but Hindus don't want to take the law into hands and wants government to take action," Eshwarappa said. He said the police have shown "sample" by taking strong action against miscreants, but still such acts of goondaism and killings are continuing.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, a Congress leader had said, "Eshwarappa keeps making accusations about the Congress. BJP will make a mistake and put the blame on Congress."

A curfew was imposed under Section 144 in parts of the Shivamogga district after a group of Tipu Sultan followers allegedly attempted to remove a poster of RSS leader Veer Savarkar installed at Ameer Ahmed circle on the occasion of Independence Day. Later, two groups from different communities clashed.

On August 16, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) entered into controversy by putting on display a painting of VD Savarkar at the Kempegowda Metro Station in Majestic. The painting, hung next to the stairs of the west entrance of the station, has Chandrashekhar Azad and Udham Singh in the foreground with Savarkar on the top left corner.

It had gone unnoticed for days. However, as the row over Savarakar led to violence in Shivamogga, a passenger questioned the decision to celebrate a controversial person who allegedly evoked outrage.

(With ANI Inputs)

