Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu and Kashmir today to attend commemoration ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). The Indian Army is also gearing up for the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration to be conducted at the Kargil War Memorial.

Highlights Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu and Kashmir to attend programme commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan

The Indian Army is also gearing up for the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration ceremony

Kargil Vijay Diwas news updates : Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to participate in the commemoration ceremony in Jammu on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"Tomorrow, 24th July, I shall be visiting Jammu to attend a programme commemorating 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. Looking forward to it," tweeted Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

Rajnath Singh is scheduled to arrive today along with the RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, where he will address a gathering at Gulshan ground near Jammu University.

The Indian Army is also gearing up for the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration to be conducted at the Kargil War Memorial. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War in 1999.

Meanwhile, preparations are also underway at the Kargil War Memorial for a three-day event. Several programs will be held in the area, attended by dignitaries from the army and civil administration as well as the gallantry awardees and their families.

Earlier on Friday, the Kargil Vijay Diwas motorcycle rally flagged off from the National War Memorial in Delhi reached Srinagar, with riders laid a wreath at the Chinar War Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment here to pay obeisance to the bravehearts who had made the supreme sacrifice.

The rally was flagged off by Lieutenant General BS Raju, Vice Chief of Army Staff, on July 18 from the National War Memorial in New Delhi to commemorate the saga of bravery and sacrifice of the gallant soldiers of the Indian Army in the Kargil War.

According to Srinagar-based PRO Defence Colonel Emron Musavi, the rally is travelling along two axis- Delhi-Srinagar-Zojila-Kargil-Dras, and Delhi-Chandigarh-Rohtang-Leh-Dras.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Rajnath Singh set to strengthen defence and military ties during UK visit in July

Latest India News